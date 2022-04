Here is the latest Hamilton County booking report:

BAILEY, NATHANIEL DREW

173 TRADEWIN DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



BATES, RODERICK QUATEL

1413 STRATTON PL #A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEASLEY, MARKIE

823 W 12 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CAVITT, KENNETH LEE

3919 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF IDENTITY



CLARK, MICHAEL CHAD

3204 IDLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GCLARK, ZECHARIAH QUINTON603 COUNTY ROAD 291 BRYANT, 35958Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESCOVINGTON, NOLONDO ALEXANDER2212 BENNETT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRISP, NIKKARRA G1404 EBENEZER RD KNOXVILLE, 379221447Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDANIELS, GARY LEE9121 PIERCE HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTDERRICK, TEAIR DAYVON1811 E 4th St Chattanooga, 374042509Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIDYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE4109 ANGELA STREET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSEVEANS, GEORGE RAY3306 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073614Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFIREY, DANIEL W1217 TICONDEROGA CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOLDSMITH, GORDAN TAYLOR2815 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARIREMONGER, CAYLEA NICOLE4841 BRIGHTON LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJONES, CHARLES JULIUS1016 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063330Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSJONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE2742 DAVIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARJONES, GAMYA LASHAI3401 CAMEL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSKENDALL, NICHOLAS YURI727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTLACKEY, JOSHUA JAMEAL1814 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELOTT, CASSIDY NICOLE JOANN1410 NORTH MACK SMITH ST EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MAKUKU, ELMER W1200 W 53RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINERECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMCCALEB, JOE HENRY2054 DANDRIDGE AVE KNOXVILLE,Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL PHOTOGRAPHINGMILLER, JEFFREY L917 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00MOGREN, SUSAN KAY207 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115409Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEORR, RAYMOND EDWARD1117 Grove St Chattanooga, 374023743Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREPATTON, CHARLES EDWARD4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37373Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE )PHILPOTT, RONALD JASON4118 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072807Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYRODAS AGUILAR, SANTOS NOEL7174 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEROGERS, MELANIE ANNE6427 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH, JEFFERY DANIEL6808 DEERWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSMITH, RANDALL JAMES183 LILLIE RIDGE DRIVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY- (OVER 1000)CONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATIONTOMAS REYNOSO, JOSE EDAIN1700 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTFAILURE TO RENDER AIDLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTWATKINS, JEREMY ANTWON3406 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO1809 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041312Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTWOODS, DARIOUS DEVON1200 Talley Rd Chattanooga, 374111633Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY- (AUTO)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONZIMMERMAN, DAVID3908 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY