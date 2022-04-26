 Tuesday, April 26, 2022 59.0°F   overcast   Overcast

10 Chattanoogans Charged By Federal Authorities With Dealing In Fentanyl, Meth

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

A federal grand jury in Chattanooga has returned a four-count indictment against 10 individuals who are charged in dealing in meth and Fentanyl.

They are Marquis Rollins, also known as “Quez” and as “Q”; Emanuel Rollins, also known as “E Man”; Malik Young, Keunte Suttles, also known as “Kay Kay Watts”; Michael Garrick, Brandon Rakestraw, also known as “Lil Buddha”; Xavier Bickerstaff, Michael Jones, Jr., also known as “Mike Watts”; Taurus Moore and Corey Long, all of Chattanooga.

The indictment alleges that between November 2021 and March 2022 in the Eastern District of Tennessee the defendants engaged in a conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing Fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

If convicted, each defendant faces a mandatory minimum term of 10 years’ imprisonment and up to a maximum of life imprisonment, five years on supervised release, and a fine of up to $10,000,000.

The indictment is the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Chattanooga Resident Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Red Bank Police Department. Numerous agencies from the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force assisted in the investigation.

The investigation was conducted as part of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s drug supply reduction strategy. OCDETF was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multi-level attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations. Today, OCDETF combines the resources and expertise of its member federal agencies in cooperation with state and local law enforcement. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and those primarily responsible for the nation’s drug supply.

The investigation was also conducted as part of DEA’s Operation Overdrive. Launched Feb. 1, Operation Overdrive uses a data-driven, intelligence-led approach to identify and dismantle criminal drug networks operating in areas with the highest rates of violence and overdoses. DEA, working in partnership with its fellow federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, has mapped the threats and initiated enforcement operations against those networks in 34 locations across 23 states in the initial phase of Operation Overdrive.

Special Assistant United States Attorney Kevin T. Brown will represent the United States. He is a Special Assistant City Attorney with the Chattanooga Police Department assigned to the United States Attorney’s Office to prosecute violations of federal firearm and drug laws.


The town of Signal Mountain has been without a permanent town manager since the beginning of the year after the retirement of Boyd Veal. There have been two searches for a replacement, the first

A federal grand jury in Chattanooga has returned a four-count indictment against 10 individuals who are charged in dealing in meth and Fentanyl. They are Marquis Rollins, also known as "Quez"

The 2022 county mayoral candidates responded to a questionnaire on educational equity, published by Chattanooga 2.0. Their responses have been released today, in advance of the May 3 primary



Signal Mountain Finally Agrees On Town Manager, But Contract Still Being Worked Out

The town of Signal Mountain has been without a permanent town manager since the beginning of the year after the retirement of Boyd Veal. There have been two searches for a replacement, the first ending without finding a suitable candidate. Since January, the position has been filled with two interim city managers. At a special called meeting, Josh Ray was selected for the job on

10 Chattanoogans Charged By Federal Authorities With Dealing In Fentanyl, Meth

A federal grand jury in Chattanooga has returned a four-count indictment against 10 individuals who are charged in dealing in meth and Fentanyl. They are Marquis Rollins, also known as "Quez" and as "Q"; Emanuel Rollins, also known as "E Man"; Malik Young, Keunte Suttles, also known as "Kay Kay Watts"; Michael Garrick, Brandon Rakestraw, also known as "Lil Buddha"; Xavier Bickerstaff,

Please Vote

Early Voting ends on Thursday, April 28. The Brainerd Rec Center, Collegedale City Hall, Hixson Community Center, Hwy. 58 Volunteer Fire Training Center and Soddy-Daisy Community Center are open from 10-6, Tuesday-Thursday. The Election Commission hours are 8-7, Tuesday-Thursday. The Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 3. Please vote. Rhonda Thurman

Roy Exum: Mike Dumitru Has Enjoyed The Run

After 1 ½ years of campaigning and putting out over 300 road signs, Mike Dumitru is more aware than most the Republican primary election is one week away. Mike is facing a worthy opponent – Jim Exum – in a race to be the new Circuit Court Judge (Division II) and already he is calling campaigning in Hamilton County "one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. "If I wake

Lookouts Preview: Chattanooga Back Home For Series With Smokies

The Chattanooga Lookouts are back home for a six game series with their intra-state rivals, the Tennessee Smokies . The Lookouts are riding a three-game winning streak, which includes one of the wildest games in recent memory. A win so dumbfounding it's worth a short recap in what is a preview article. The Lookouts led the Mississippi Braves 10-1 after the top of the fourth

Chatt State Baseball And Softball Take The Measure Of Columbia State, But 26-Game Baseball Win Streak Is Snapped

Chattanooga State's 26-game winning streak in baseball came to an end against Columbia State this weekend, which marred what had otherwise been a dreamlike week that saw coach Greg Dennis win his 1000 th game. On Saturday, Columbia State took the Tigers down 8-3, a game headlined by Royal Hobson RBI double for the Chargers. Chatt State can take solace in winning the first


