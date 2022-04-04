Balanced Budget For County Schools Includes 2% Pay Increase

County School officials said the proposed 2022-2023 budget is balanced within anticipated revenues, and it will provide raises for existing school district personnel while boosting the starting pay for non-teacher employees in the General Purpose (GP) budget.

The proposal will also include new positions "to maintain progress in meeting the district’s overall objectives."

Supt. Justin Robertson said, “The budget we are proposing tonight reflects our continuing commitment to the objectives of our Future Ready 2023 strategic plan, our students, and our employees, while remaining sensitive to the current economic realities facing our community,

“As inflation rises and the job market becomes more competitive, it is imperative that we continue to invest in, retain, and take care of our employees who are the core of everything we do. That includes raises and step increases for existing employees and increasing the starting pay for non-teacher positions.

"These moves allow us to better compete for the talent necessary to keep our school system moving forward, and it demonstrates the value we put on those who have kept us moving forward through the challenges of the past two years.”

Budget items include:

- Aligning budgeted positions to the current staffing model and completing position control efforts for certified staff for accuracy in budget reporting.

- Investing in 10 additional teacher positions for English as New Language. o Transfer of 18.9 existing Social Emotional and Academic Development supports from ESSER into GP funding in anticipation of increased TISA funding for FY 24. (4 guidance counselors, 14.9 nurses).

- Transfer of 4.5 instructional coaches from ESSER to GP funds. Future Ready Students

- Adding two additional CTE teacher positions and one coordinator to support the new Construction Career Center at Garber.

- Addition of six school-based administrative positions to finalize AP needs based on the staffing model.

- Two percent salary increase.

- Step increase.

- Starting pay of $15 per hour for classified staff.

- Transfer of one bus/video coordinator position from ESSER to GP funding.

- Addition of 3.5 operations support positions to support in athletics, grants, and data analysis.

- Coverage of all obligated contracted funds for maintenance and busing contracts covered in GP budget.

The Board is scheduled to continue its discussion of the budget at a work session on April 18.