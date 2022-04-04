Balanced Budget For County Schools Includes 2% Pay Increase

 Monday, April 4, 2022 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County School officials said the proposed 2022-2023 budget is balanced within anticipated revenues, and it will provide raises for existing school district personnel while boosting the starting pay for non-teacher employees in the General Purpose (GP) budget.

The proposal will also include new positions "to maintain progress in meeting the district’s overall objectives."

Supt. Justin Robertson said, “The budget we are proposing tonight reflects our continuing commitment to the objectives of our Future Ready 2023 strategic plan, our students, and our employees, while remaining sensitive to the current economic realities facing our community,

“As inflation rises and the job market becomes more competitive, it is imperative that we continue to invest in, retain, and take care of our employees who are the core of everything we do. That includes raises and step increases for existing employees and increasing the starting pay for non-teacher positions.

"These moves allow us to better compete for the talent necessary to keep our school system moving forward, and it demonstrates the value we put on those who have kept us moving forward through the challenges of the past two years.”

Budget items include:

-  Aligning budgeted positions to the current staffing model and completing position control efforts for certified staff for accuracy in budget reporting.

- Investing in 10 additional teacher positions for English as New Language. o Transfer of 18.9 existing Social Emotional and Academic Development supports from ESSER into GP funding in anticipation of increased TISA funding for FY 24. (4 guidance counselors, 14.9 nurses).

- Transfer of 4.5 instructional coaches from ESSER to GP funds. Future Ready Students

- Adding two additional CTE teacher positions and one coordinator to support the new Construction Career Center at Garber.

- Addition of six school-based administrative positions to finalize AP needs based on the staffing model.

- Two percent salary increase.

- Step increase.

- Starting pay of $15 per hour for classified staff.

- Transfer of one bus/video coordinator position from ESSER to GP funding.

- Addition of 3.5 operations support positions to support in athletics, grants, and data analysis.

- Coverage of all obligated contracted funds for maintenance and busing contracts covered in GP budget.

The Board is scheduled to continue its discussion of the budget at a work session on April 18.


April 4, 2022

Police Blotter: Irate Tenant Takes Hammer To Awning Columns; Thief Swipes 1 Shoe, Jacket And Sweatshirt

The manager of Ridgeway Apartments at 1230 Poplar St. said a tenant came to the office door and began banging on the door. Then the tenant grabbed a hammer and started hitting the columns to the awning, demanding that someone fix her front door. There were no damages but the manager wanted to make a report for her records due to the irrational behavior of the tenant. * * * ... (click for more)

3 Minors Arrested After High-Speed Chase In Stolen Vehicle Ends In Fiery Crash

Three minors were arrested and a woman, 18, was hospitalized after they led Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle and crashed. The chase began in St. Elmo, crossed the state line, and ended when the vehicle crashed into a trailer near Nickajack Road in Flintstone. The vehicle caught fire after the crash. (click for more)

Keeping Backyard Chickens In Chattanooga Should Not Be Just For Those Who Can Afford 5 Acres

I am a devoted wife, loving mother, friendly neighbor, and I’ve recently been told - in violation of a city ordinance. I own an acre lot inside the Chattanooga city limits, and I have chickens living in my backyard. And I’m not alone. There are hundreds of families inside the city who keep backyard chickens on fewer than five acres. If you had asked me three years ago if I’d ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sugar Message

A lady in California, Kathleen Studer, has just written to “Dear Next Generation” in the Epoch Times some advice that came on an anonymous sugar packet in a restaurant. Some person had carefully printed on it the words, “Smile, it will free you from the tyranny of wasted thoughts” and Kathleen was so awestruck she wants to pass it along. Luckily for us, the “advice” the Epoch ... (click for more)

Mocs’ Reagan Armour Named SoCon Player Of The Week

Chattanooga softball’s Reagan Armour was tabbed the Southern Conference Player of the Week Monday afternoon after a career weekend at the plate. The league office announced the award Monday afternoon. Armour led the Mocs offense in UTC’s series sweep over in-state rival ETSU with a .667 batting average, logging six hits with three of them going for extra bases. The sophomore ... (click for more)

College Baseball And Softball Roundup

UTC CLUB BASEBALL TAKES SERIES AGAINST GEORGIA BULLDOGS: The Mocs’ offense lit the Bulldogs up in the first and last games of the series to down the Dawgs on the road. UTC took game one 8-4, but dropped the second matchup 12-1. Cade Hoppe went 3-4 with a pair of doubles, Conor deGiorgio also went 2-4 with a couple of walks, and Carson Richardson was 2-3 and also walked twice. ... (click for more)


