City Council Asked To Approve TIF For $102 Million Project At Former Dupont Site; Extension Of North Chickamauga Creek Greenway Planned

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

The City Council is being asked to approve a TIF (Tax Increment Financing) on a $102 million project at the former Dupont site in Hixson.

The city Industrial Development Board earlier gave its okay.

Jermaine Freeman, city economic development administrator, said it would be an $8.7 million TIF - with fees $9.9 million.

Under a TIF, the government reimburses a private developer as incremental taxes are generated. IF funds are generated from the difference between the value of an improved property and the frozen base value

The group Access Road LLC led by Matt Philllips is planning to erect four buildings at the site containing 800,000 square feet of Class A industrial space. Mr. Freeman said there is a shortage of such space.

The project will include improvements to North Access Road.

The property is already zoned M-1, it was noted.

Mr. Freeman said a side benefit of the project is that the developers will provide an easement along the adjacent Tennessee River for an extension of the North Chickamauga Creek Greenway in the direction of downtown Chattanooga.

He said the city would eventually build the new trail.


Police Blotter: Woman Denied Key Card To Her Own Room, Even With Valid ID, At Motel 6; Woman Whose Order Was Wrong At IHOP Causes Scene, Then Flees

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Police responded to the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., on a call that originally came out as a disorder. Once police were on scene, it was determined that no disorder had taken place, simply a verbal ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI 2809 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071524 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... (click for more)



Opinion

Congratulations To All The Candidates

I would like to congratulate those candidates who put themselves on the ballot but didn’t quite make it. You gave your opinion on the issues and gave the public a choice. For that I commend you. These candidates, their family and friends have put their heart and soul into months of campaigning and to lose is somewhat devastating. I have been on that side. However, the upside ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Is Not Legal

There is a particular paragraph in the US Code that reads, [18 U.S, Code 1507]: "Whoever with the intent of interfering with, obstructing or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness or court officer in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building, housing a court of the United States or in or near ... (click for more)

Sports

Semifinal Bound - Pruitt Sharp as Chattanooga State Softball Advances 4-2 in TCCAA

Natalie Pruitt crouched down and brushed her fingers across the infield dirt. She then readied herself for another pitch with runners on the bases. Whether they were on first, second, or third it did not matter. After this short routine, she was ready to deal. And for five innings, Chattanooga State’s lefthanded starter dealt. The Tiger starter allowed only a couple runs in ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Signee Justine Pissott Named To WBCA All-America Team

Justine Pissott, a University of Tennessee women's basketball signee, has been selected as a member of the WBCA High School Coaches' All-America Team, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday. Pissott, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward from Toms River, N.J., is one of 10 players who received the honor. Twenty other players garnered honorable mention recognition. ... (click for more)


