 Thursday, May 12, 2022 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Lines Orchids Property Going Back On The Market, Walden Mayor Says

Thursday, May 12, 2022 - by Judy Frank

The Lines Orchids site on Signal Mountain is going back on the marker, Walden Mayor Lee Davis said Thursday.

The mayor said he was informed this week by real estate developer Stuart Bush, the surviving member of the Lines Orchids LOP, that previous plans for development of the property have been discarded.

The new plans will conform with Walden’s new land use plan, according to Mr. Bush, Mayor Davis said.

“I view it as a very positive development,” he added.

Previous plans – strenuously defended by Bush’s late partner in the LOC, landowner/developer/attorney John Anderson – were rendered moot when Bradley County Judge J. Michael Sharp ruled on August 2, 2021,  that Walden town officials’ 2019 decision to rezone a piece of property so it could be used for a grocery store complex was “illegal, arbitrary and capricious.”

As proposed by Anderson, the development would have been located on the former Lines Orchids site, and would have contained a 43,000-square-foot grocery store, 10,000 square feet of retail and/or office space, a gas station and a parking lot for 220 vehicles.

The judge agreed with plaintiffs’arguments that former Mayor Bill Trohanis and Alderwoman Sarah McKenzie erred when they voted in 2019 to approve the VC-1 rezoning request, despite the fact that the project failed to include five of the six required components. For example, plaintiffs pointed out, as proposed the development included neither residential properties nor an internal network of streets, both of which are mandatory in a village center.

In a related development, Mayor Davis said he was contacted several times on Thursday by people who reported reading on Facebook that the town of Walden has been negotiating with Publix about possibly building a grocery store on the former Lines Orchids property. That came as news to him, he said, noting that he has not been involved in any such negotiations.


May 12, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Claims Fast Food Employee Put Dead Rat In Her Coffee After She Complained About Slow Service; Suspicious Man Was Throwing Bouncy Balls Outside DG

May 12, 2022

Chattanooga Launches Effort To recruit Businesses To Bid On City Work

May 12, 2022

Senator Bill Hagerty Introduces Emergency Funding Bill To Protect U.S. Supreme Court Justices


A woman told police she bought a large coffee at the drive-through of a local fast food restaurant. She said she complained to the employee at the window that she waited too long in line. She ... (click for more)

The city of Chattanooga is launching a new outreach effort to encourage area businesses to bid on city contracts, amid efforts to streamline formerly arcane processes and procedures that some ... (click for more)

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Thursday introduced legislation that appropriates $10 million in additional resources to the U.S. Supreme Court ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Claims Fast Food Employee Put Dead Rat In Her Coffee After She Complained About Slow Service; Suspicious Man Was Throwing Bouncy Balls Outside DG

A woman told police she bought a large coffee at the drive-through of a local fast food restaurant. She said she complained to the employee at the window that she waited too long in line. She said the employee did not say anything and gave her what she ordered. The woman said she drank most of the coffee and, when she got home, she put it in the refrigerator. She said when she later ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Launches Effort To recruit Businesses To Bid On City Work

The city of Chattanooga is launching a new outreach effort to encourage area businesses to bid on city contracts, amid efforts to streamline formerly arcane processes and procedures that some companies have said were overly burdensome. Mayor Tim Kelly has directed city officials to simplify the experience of doing business with the city as part of an effort to attract more local ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's Up To Us To Reform The Supreme Court

When Donald Trump was in office, he and Mitch McConnell made three lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. McConnell went so far as to defy Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish—that the next president appoint her replacement—by packing the Court with Amy Coney Barrett just eight days before the 2020 election. The result? Today’s Supreme Court has been taken over by a hyper-partisan ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Miracle In The Air

Lou Holtz, the famous football coach, tells the delightful story about flying home after a recruiting mission. “Just me and the school pilot. It’s pitch-black dark when suddenly the pilot asked me out of the blue: ‘Lou, what would you do if I had a major heart attack right now?’” Lou immediately replied, “I’d whip your ass all the way to the ground!” Fortunately, when such a ... (click for more)

Sports

Byrd Flies - Tenerowicz Walks Off Chattanooga In 10th Against M-Braves

Byrd Tenerowicz arms became wings as he exited the infield dirt and made his way into the pristine outfield grass. What gave him those wings? A walkoff single that drove in two teammates and produced a memorable 5-4 tenth-inning victory. After being mobbed by teammates and taking a moment to compose himself, Tenerowicz explained his approach. “If it was a slider, screw it, ... (click for more)

"Focused omOn The Zone" - Chattanooga State Softball Headed To Region Championship Game

White pieces of fluff swirled through the air on a cloudy Wednesday afternoon, and when frozen in a photo, this material gave the impression of a game played in the heart of winter. In reality it was over 80 degrees on a May afternoon. But standing in the batter’s box was a cold-blooded Ashlyn Holland, who was the second batter in the bottom of the sixth inning. As a fourth-year ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors