Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL

607 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARIE, MEGAN BRIANNE

5890 HUNTER VALLEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BAUTISTA-ALVARADO, SINDY NOHELI

2305 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BEACH, CORTEZ MATTHEW

908 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE(POSSESSION OF MA



BENFORD, ALI H

2805 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062522

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOSTIC, DARRELL DEWAYNE

410 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112535

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BRADY, RANDALL DAVID

2500 FAUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

OTHER



CAL, SHANICE NICOLE

4293 BYRNEWOOD VILLAGE CIR HIXSON, 373434757

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00



CALPES, JOSE LUIS

3605 36TH ST.

CHATTANOOGATN, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CLARKE, MARY CHARLES1405 PETER PAN RD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFICVIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CADELO, NATHAN JOE7015 SHALLOWFORD RD ROOM 608 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)DOLLMONT, KEVIN BERNARD2701 BENTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063621Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORELLISTON, CHANDLER S363 17TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 373111956Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ELSEA, JONATHAN PRESTON4504 SPRING LAKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVEHICULAR ASSAULTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVANS, DONAMICHE ALEXANDER4310 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FOSKEY, SHAUNA LEEANNE1132 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE IIIPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)GOLDSMITH, JESSICA TAYLOR414 SHADOW PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 374215330Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGRAHAM, MARCUS SCOTT9024 WACONDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANERECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARRESTIMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYPASSING OR OVERTAKING ON THE RIGHTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADGRIFFIN, ALFRED LEWIS1614 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOBBS, ASHLEY C727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGLOFTIES, JOSHUA CLAY5293 BROWNWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37346Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTMCCORD, ROBERT AUSTIN1507 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD T168 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMOHR, RYAN MICHAEL800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMOTON, JAQUANUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTMULLINS, ANDREW WILLIAM2088 SHORT LOAF LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPAYNE, CHAZ3114 14TH AVE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOTHER (IN TRANSIT)REED, KELBY JON1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT N 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBINSON, BRANDON TREMELL406 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122962Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREROBINSON, ELIJAH DEWAYNE4518 HIXSON PIKE, APT L3 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYRUFFIN, DEDRICK LAMAR2310 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASCHILLING, HENRY RICHARD1809HAMILL RD. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)SINKEWITZ, LAURA CELESTE8732 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)TENORIO, ALANZO DAVID940 RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDEGRIFF, MARGARET C7 EDWARS TERRANCE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTWALDEN, JONATHAN BRENT201 WASHINGTON STREET ATLANTA, 30303Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVOP THEFT OF PROPERTYVOP (THEFT OF IDENTITY)VOP (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)WALKER, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON1045 HIGH ST CLEVELAND, 37353Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODS, WILLIAM JOSEPH2131 EAST 27TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)