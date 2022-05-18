 Wednesday, May 18, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Signal Mountain Thwarted Once Again In Finding A City Manager; Council Choice Goes To Manchester Instead

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 - by Judy Frank

Signal Mountain will soon have a new town manager, but it won’t be Josh Ray.

Instead, council members may hire an interim town manager at tonight’s special called meeting to fill in until a permanent person is on the job.

The change in plans was necessitated, according to town officials, by a recent decision by Mr.

Ray not to come to work in Signal Mountain after all.

Instead, they indicated, he is in the process of applying to become town manager in Manchester, Tn.

Despite the setback, Mayor Charlie Poss said, “The town council remains committed to hiring a professional town manager with the highest ethical standards.”

Earlier, Signal Mountain had three finalists to replace Boyd Veal, but was not satisfied with any of them and went back out for new choices. That is when Mr. Ray was selected.

During the earlier selection process, Mr. Ray campaigned hard for the job of Signal Mountain town manager.

A credentialed member of the International City/County Management Association, with more than 20 years of experience in town administration in four different states, he beat out competitors and was offered the job. In April, he signed a contract agreeing to actually assume the duties of Signal’s town manager.

It is unclear what made him change his mind.

The code of ethics of the International City/County Management Association calls for members to “demonstrate by word and action the highest standards of ethical conduct and integrity in all public, professional and personal relationships in order that the member may merit the trust and respect of the elected and appointed officials, employees and the public.”

Further, the group’s guidelines regarding appointment commitment, require that:

“Members who accept an appointment to a position should report to that position. This does not preclude the possibility of a member considering several offers or seeking several positions at the same time. However, once a member has accepted a formal offer of employment, that commitment is considered binding unless the employer makes fundamental changes in the negotiated terms of employment.” 



May 18, 2022

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

May 18, 2022

HCSO Responds To Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins On Benwood Drive

May 18, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Steals Loud Truck With Transmission Problems And Abandons It Down The Road; Man Complains Over "Smallest Possible Stuff"


Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 FINCH III, CLAUDE ABRAN STALKING 05/18/2022 1 SPENCE, IZIK DOMESTIC ASSAULT 05/18/2022 True Bills: 313534 1 BALLARD, ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded e arly Wednesday morning to a residence near the 6920 block of Benwood Drive for the report of suspicious activity. A resident advised ... (click for more)

A woman on Boy Scout Road told police her Chevrolet C/K 1500 had just been stolen. She said the truck has a bad transmission and she could hear it on the train tracks. Officers continued down ... (click for more)



We Owe A Great Debt Of Gratitude To Sheriff Jim Hammond

I nearly bit off my tongue trying to restrain myself with regard to the attacks on Sheriff Jim Hammond in recent weeks. For over 25 years I have known Jim. I know him to be a fine Christian gentleman, a patriotic American, a genuinely compassionate leader. For many years, at his church, he taught Sunday School. On behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice, he taught constitutional ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Muffling The Mobs From Neighborhoods

On Monday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to combat bad behavior, which most laws do, but HB 1571 should have never been necessary. It bans angry mobs and profane picketers from going into neighborhoods to protest in front of somebody’s house. We’ve seen the upraised middle fingers and the insidious language spewed out of megaphones in recent weeks in front of some Supreme ... (click for more)

Area Players Help Tennessee Wesleyan Softball Advance To 1st-Ever NAIA World Series

Several area softball standouts are helping Tennessee Wesleyan advance for the first time ever to the NAIA World Series. Wesleyan on Wednesday afternoon held off the No. 1 seeded Central Methodist University 8-7. Local players include Destiny Painter - Red Bank High School, Madison Stott - Sale Creek Middle/High School, Courtney Sneed - Soddy Daisy High School, Baylie Davis ... (click for more)

Offensive Explosion Leads #1 Vols Past Belmont, 18-0

Top-ranked Tennessee was active on the offensive end early and often Tuesday, shutting out Belmont in the regular season home finale at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 18-0. The Vols scored four runs in the first inning, five runs in the second inning and then at least one run per inning all the way through the seventh. Tennessee's 18 runs are its third-most in a single game this ... (click for more)


