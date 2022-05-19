District 6 School Board Candidate Cindy Fain Makes Election Challenge

Cindy Fain, who finished second out of three Republican contenders for District 6 County School Board, has filed an election challenge with the Tennessee Republican Party Primary Board in Nashville.

Like county mayor runnerup Sabrena Smedley, Ms. Fain said the election was swayed by "illegal Democratic crossover voters."

Ms. Fain had 1,094 votes, behind Jon Baker, who had 1,142. Delores Gross Vinson had 649.

Ben Connor is running as a Democrat.

Ms. Fain said both Mr. Baker and Ms. Vinson support her in the election challenge.

Ms. Fain who lives above Hill City and has a downtown business, said she feels her challenge is valuable not just for this election "but for future Republican elections" that she said Democrats "may try to manipulate."

She said she has information and video concerning the Red Bank mayor and vice mayor urging Democratic crossover voting to affect the GOP outcome.

Ms. Fain, who is married to Lemon Williams and has a bi-racial daughter, said she began to be concerned about the county schools when the first grade daughter came home inquiring about Critical Race Theory and gender identity.

Mr. Baker, a former Florida resident who decide to move here after a visit to Rock City in 2006, said, "I support Cindy. The law needs to be changed so that if you leave your party to vote in the other party in the primary, then you would be required to vote with the same party in the general election."

He speculated that Democrats "may be trying to elect the weakest Republican candidate" in a particular race.

Also, the Red Bank resident said the party voting shift "could be some of those who are leaving the Democratic party in droves."

Mr. Baker, who said, "Jesus Christ is my campaign manager," said he has worked at a number of different occupations and spent time on a submarine while in the Navy as well as served in the National Guard. He and his family attend Calvary Chapel.