 Thursday, May 19, 2022 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


District 6 School Board Candidate Cindy Fain Makes Election Challenge

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Cindy Fain, who finished second out of three Republican contenders for District 6 County School Board, has filed an election challenge with the Tennessee Republican Party Primary Board in Nashville.

Like county mayor runnerup Sabrena Smedley, Ms. Fain said the election was swayed by "illegal  Democratic crossover voters." 

Ms. Fain had 1,094 votes, behind Jon Baker, who had 1,142. Delores Gross Vinson had 649.

Ben Connor is running as a Democrat.

Ms. Fain said both Mr. Baker and Ms. Vinson support her in the election challenge.

Ms. Fain who lives above Hill City and has a downtown business, said she feels her challenge is valuable not just for this election "but for future Republican elections" that she said Democrats "may try to manipulate."

She said she has information and video concerning the Red Bank mayor and vice mayor urging Democratic crossover voting to affect the GOP outcome.

Ms. Fain, who is married to Lemon Williams and has a bi-racial daughter, said she began to be concerned about the county schools when the first grade daughter came home inquiring about Critical Race Theory and gender identity.

Mr. Baker, a former Florida resident who decide to move here after a visit to Rock City in 2006, said, "I support Cindy. The law needs to be changed so that if you leave your party to vote in the other party in the primary, then you would be required to vote with the same party in the general election."

He speculated that Democrats "may be trying to elect the weakest Republican candidate" in a particular race.

Also, the Red Bank resident said the party voting shift "could be some of those who are leaving the Democratic party in droves."

Mr. Baker, who said, "Jesus Christ is my campaign manager," said he has worked at a number of different occupations and spent time on a submarine while in the Navy as well as served in the National Guard. He and his family attend Calvary Chapel.

 


May 19, 2022

Griscoms Were Cameron Hill Residents With Printers Ink In Their Blood

May 19, 2022

State Flunks Silverdale Jail Food Service; New Manager Brought In

May 19, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman's Ex-Husband Shows Up Every So Often To Harass Her; Suspicious Person Reported At The Park Just Waiting For Friend To Play Pokemon Go


Franklin Griscom was a boilermaker with a wide reputation, but most of his offspring gravitated to the printing and newspaper business instead. The Griscoms lived in several places on Cameron ... (click for more)

State health officials have flunked the food service at the Silverdale Detention Center. In response, a new manager has been brought in. On May 13, the Tennessee Department of Health conducted ... (click for more)

A woman on Sylvan Avenue told police her ex-husband keeps coming by her house and harassing her by making threats, then leaving the property. She said they have been separated for several years ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Griscoms Were Cameron Hill Residents With Printers Ink In Their Blood

Franklin Griscom was a boilermaker with a wide reputation, but most of his offspring gravitated to the printing and newspaper business instead. The Griscoms lived in several places on Cameron Hill. A Quaker family, the Griscoms traced back to Samuel Griscom, who lived from 1787 to 1849 and married Ann Powell. They lived at Reading, Pa. A son, David Powell Griscom, lived from ... (click for more)

State Flunks Silverdale Jail Food Service; New Manager Brought In

State health officials have flunked the food service at the Silverdale Detention Center. In response, a new manager has been brought in. On May 13, the Tennessee Department of Health conducted a food inspection at the jail. Officials said, "Center. This inspection was promoted after a complaint was made to the Department of Health regarding the food served by our contracted ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Owe A Great Debt Of Gratitude To Sheriff Jim Hammond

I nearly bit off my tongue trying to restrain myself with regard to the attacks on Sheriff Jim Hammond in recent weeks. For over 25 years I have known Jim. I know him to be a fine Christian gentleman, a patriotic American, a genuinely compassionate leader. For many years, at his church, he taught Sunday School. On behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice, he taught constitutional ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Armed Forces Day

My lifelong friend Mark Alexander just reminded those of us who read The Patriot Post that this Saturday is the day we honor our Armed Forces both past and present. Yes, we did just have a parade in Chattanooga where we showcased our heroes, but the official Armed Forces salute is always the third Saturday in May. Mark, as fine a patriot who ever lived, is a military dad and writes ... (click for more)

Sports

"We Have Nothing To Lose" - UTC Softball On The Road To Tuscaloosa

A crowd of enthusiastic supporters sent UTC’s softball team off to Tuscaloosa in style on Wednesday afternoon. The crowd cheered the SoCon champions on as they boarded the bus bound for Alabama, where the team will play against Alabama, Stanford or Murray State. The Mocs sat at 25-25 entering the SoCon tournament, where they went on a dreamlike run to clinch their first conference ... (click for more)

"A Strong Ability To Come Back" - Chattanooga State Softball Ready For NJCAA Tournament

Chattanooga State’s Tigers scrimmaged against one another on a sunny and muggy Wednesday afternoon. The conditions weren’t the most pleasant, but it was downright paradisal compared to the conditions the team will be competing in less than a week. The Tigers softball team will travel to Yuma, Ariz. For the NJCAA tournament. After bowing out in last season’s tournament, this ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors