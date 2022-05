Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARTOLON, ANTONIO ELISEO

1020 ALTAMAHA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BERRYHILL, VANESSA S

951 COURT AVE MEMPHIS, 381032813

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT



CHASE, JOHNNY JOE

POSSUM CREEK CAMP GROUND LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CHASTAIN, ALFRED RILEY

1830 FANT DR FT OLGETHORPE, 37402

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW

4307 FOUNTAIN AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FTA



COOPER, DAN EDWARD

3443 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



CROSS, LAURA DEMIG

1332 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214111

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DURHAM, MATTHEW G

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ELLISON, ROBERT WILLIE

5804 GRASSHOPPER ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVANS, LAMAR MAURICE

1806 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063063

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY

8926 LOVELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

OPEN TITLE LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE



FOWLER, JOSEPH

2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ESCAPE

FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSS OF METH/PTR)



FOX, MICHAEL CHARLES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON

265 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HARRIS, TOMMIE EUGENE

5614 OLD MISSION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIO ( RECKLESS AGGRAVA

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIO (FAILURE TO RENDER

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION ( FAILURE TO YIEL



HEISER, PAUL DEVIN

1607 AKERMAN DR HARTSVILLE, 29550

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000



HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS

5024 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



HILL, CODY JAMES

622 SHERWOOD DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS

5518 SPRING GARDEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEHUGHES, ALEXANDER5005 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJENKINS, MICHAEL LEE4200 HOWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, KENT THOMAS1B PAULMAR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL2729 CANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLEDFORD, KENNETH MICHAEL5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 204 HIXSON, 373433201Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEMORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER4528 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101917Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE )MURPHY, BYRON BERNANDO2015 E 14TH ST Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDINGTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPATTON, JACOB ALLEN91 EVENINGSHADE LN GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)POINDEXTER, REGINALD JEREMY4607 RICKY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111226Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RANDOLPH, CHRISTIN DENISE3708 PROVENCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374114328Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTREYNOLDS, JESSICA RENEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGROBERSON, ERICK CHARLES10545 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 373795207Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERODEN, REBECCA MICHELLE6928 A NORTHSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTSANDERLIN, JOHN FREDERICK269 LAKE HILLS CIRCLE SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESANE, LUCY MAEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEARSEBASTIAN, TEREZA DOMINGO3907 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR (DUI)SHEEHAN, KENNETH JOSHEPH3740 58TH STREET NORTH ST PETERSBURG, 33702Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSMITH, SHERIDA MICHELLE2106 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STALYON, JOSHUA ADAM1312 LYNNHAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSTUBBS, MARKEES T1603 BRADR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDVASQUEZ-ZAMORANO, ELVIS3706 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)OPEN CONTAINER LAW