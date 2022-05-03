2 Shot On West 13th Street Court Monday Evening

Two men were shot Monday evening on West 13th Street Court.

At approximately 7:23 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 600 block of West 13th Street Court on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man, 27, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers began rendering medical aid to the victim while also securing the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim walking near the above location when he heard gunshots and realized he'd been struck.

Some time later, investigators were notified that a second victim, 34, had arrived at a local hospital via private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Investigators learned that this victim had also been shot during the same incident.