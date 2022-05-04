Killing On Hickory Valley Road Involved Men From Rival Gangs; Addison Foster, 26, Charged With Criminal Homicide

A 26-year-old man charged with shooting and killing a co-worker on Hickory Valley Road on Tuesday afternoon told police they were from rival gangs and did not get along.

However, Addison Herman Foster did not admit that he shot 21-year-old London Dews.

Foster has been charged with criminal homicide.

At approximately 5:22 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

During a walk-through they located a blue Motorola cellphone in a blue case as well as a Nike mask. Both the phone and mask were traced to Foster. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Police said they found Facebook messages from March 26 in which Foster bragged to a group of fellow gang members that he had confronted Dews at work at the TMC plant. Foster had pictures on Facebook showing him wearing a Nike mask.

Foster was asked what he did that day and he denied going to Hickory Valley Road. Police said he was seen on video at his sister's house in East Chattanooga getting out of a black GMC SUV and then getting back in. He then went toward the Wilcox Tunnel towards the scene of the homicide and came back through the tunnel afterward.

Foster could not explain how his phone and mask could be located at the murder scene, it was stated.

Foster is now in custody at the Silverdale Detention Facility.