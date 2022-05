Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN-COOK, KATHLEEN

125 KINGWOOD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATIONS OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE



BAKER, LASHONNA KECHELLE

6307 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT



BALL, MICHAEL WAYNE

302 FOXCROFT DRIVE SIDELL, 70461

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



BATTS, SANDRA M

2901 KIRKMAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS

3433 PERSIMON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BELCHER, CALVIN DEJUAN

3219 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF ECSTASY



BULLOCH, CLARENCE DAVIS

611 BELL VISTA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COLLINS, REBECCA L

2003 W LINCOLN ST TULLAHOMA (FRANKLIN & MOO, 37388

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

DUI

FAILURE TO EXCERCISE DUE CARE

OPEN CONTAINER



COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES

1970 WARWICICK DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



CULBERTSON, STEPHEN M

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



DAVIS, TERRANCE LEBRON

1437 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



EDWARDS, KYNDALL LEIGH

3133 BIMINI PL APT 127 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1,000



ELLER, STACY LYNN

893 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ELLISON, JAMES DAVID

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



EVERETT, JOSEPH LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY

8926 LOVELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FORD, CRISTY ANN

210 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GOLDSMITH, JESSICA TAYLOR

414 SHADOW PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGRAY, JOHNATHON HENRY12 BROWNS CHAPPEL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTHENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTJOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER4111 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURETHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEKENNEDY, JEREMY ALLEN273 BOX TURTLE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSELAYNE, TYLER B76 HACKWORTH HILL RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMARINELLI, JOEL A9299 GRANNY WALKER CEMMETARY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGMARTIN, VANIESIA B2540 6TH AVE APT 174 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMCPHETRIDGE, JAMES CODY862 NICKAJACK RD FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARMOORE, ASETT3012 RIVER DRIVE NASHVILLE, 37218Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDACCESSORY AFTER THE FACTPEDERSON, CHARLES DONOVAN17606 US HWY 31 CLANTON, 35045Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPICKETT, MARIE ANTHONETTEECHATT INN RM 23/24 CHATTANOOGA, 374045143Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYPOSLEY, STANLEY PEARSON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAMIEREZ-MENDEZ, FELICIANO2805 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SCHULTZ, SAMANTHA ANNE4009 MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSPEEDING (ALIAS CAPIAS)SILLS, JIMMY LEE6989 EDITH LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSKILLERN, KAREN LAMISHA400 HOWARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374113235Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF ECTASAY FOR RESALEVIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDERPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALETHURMAN, ANTHONY LEBRON3008 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVAUGHN, LARRYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101719Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWARD, CALVIN JUNIOR178 BRIAR CIR WHINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, RESHOD D1120 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123238Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT