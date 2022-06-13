Police Blotter: Neighbor Is Tired Of Foot Traffic And Fast Cars From Mary’s Bar; Man In Coat And Boxer Shorts Trespassed From The Choo Choo

A man on Vine Street told police he is tired of all the people on foot and cars driving fast in the area. This is due to the heavy traffic caused by Mary's Bar and Lounge at 2125 McCallie Ave. The officer told the man to attend City Council meetings and to speak to his neighbors about these issues and voice their grievances. At this time, Mary's had been shut down for almost an hour and the issues the man reported had stopped. This address was added to the Watch List for two weeks.

* * *

A woman on Milne Street called police and said she woke up to a fallen tree on top of her vehicle. Police observed a large tree atop her van. She spoke with her neighbor and they provided her with their landlord's number, seeing as the tree was on her neighbor's property.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a verbal disorder in an apartment on E. 23rd Street. A husband and wife were arguing about their kids. The officers were concerned about the disorder continuing if both parents remained in the room together. Police were able to get both parents to reconcile for the remainder of the night.

* * *

An officer saw an unoccupied black minivan with all its lights on and a running engine at the Enterprise at 4514 Hixson Pike. A black Jeep Wrangler was seen leaving just as the officer arrived. The officer tried multiple times to get in touch with a responsible party at the business and no contact was made. There were several other vehicles that were unlocked that the officer secured and locked.

* * *

An officer saw a white Hyundai Sonata pulling into the Mapco gas station at 5500 Highway 153. The vehicle had an expired tag and was occupied by two people. A traffic stop was initiated for the registration violation. The driver told the officer the car was her brother's and she was in the process of getting the tags in her name. Neither the driver or passenger had warrants and the driver had valid proof of insurance. A warning was given for the registration violation.

* * *

Police were traveling southbound on Georgia Avenue and observed a woman with her cellphone in her hand. Police initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of East MLK and West MLK. Upon contact with the driver, police observed marijuana residue in the driver seat and asked her to step out. At this time police detained the woman. Prior to police conducting a probable cause search of the vehicle, the woman said there was a firearm in the driver's side door. The pistol was a Glock 19. Police confirmed through NCIC the firearm was not stolen. Police found nothing other than marijuana in the vehicle. Police let the woman go with a warning to not text and drive. Police didn’t observe any indications of impairment.

* * *



An officer on patrol saw an unoccupied pickup truck in the parking lot of 2120 Glass St. There was damage to the driver's side rear window that was half taped up and it didn’t have a license plate. The officer ran the VIN through info channel, and found the truck was not stolen and registered in Alabama. The driver's side door was unlocked and there was nothing in the pickup truck.

* * *

A man on N. Marks Avenue told police his stepdaughter was arguing with him after he let her stay in his home. He wanted her gone because she was being disrespectful and nasty to him. The officer spoke with his stepdaughter, who said the man is a drunk and is always mean to her and her kids. She has a plan to go to Atlanta, but it was another day. The man agreed for both of them to stay in separate rooms and leave each other alone for the night.

* * *

A man called police and said he left his iPhone in the laundry room of an apartment building he lives in on Lindsay Street. He returned in 15 minutes to get it and it was gone. He has pinged it and shows that it is in Kindred Hospital this morning. He doesn’t know the serial number of the phone.

* * *

The regional operations manager of RJ Young Company at 4626 Resource Dr. told police they had rented a vehicle from Enterprise and it was left parked there over the weekend. During that time, the catalytic converter was stolen from the vehicle.

* * *

A man told police he parked his car in the parking garage at Memorial Hospital at 2525 De Sales Ave. while he was at work. When he got home, he discovered damage on it, a dent and scratches on the passenger side of the front bumper. There is no proof of how the damage was done.

* * *

An officer responded to the Chattanooga Choo Choo at 1400 Market St. for a homeless man who was wearing a coat and boxer shorts. The manager of the Chattanooga Choo Choo directed the officer to the man inside of Songbirds and also met with the manager of Songbirds. The officer identified the homeless man and he did not have any warrants. The officer told the man he is now banned from Songbirds and the Chattanooga Choo Choo. He is aware that if he were to return on property for any reason, he would be subject to arrest. He left the property with his belongings.

