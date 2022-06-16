Mary's Bar Owners Say They Called Police Twice About Large Crowd Before Shots Rang Out On McCallie Avenue

The owners of Mary’s Bar testified on Thursday before the City Beer Board that two calls were made to Chattanooga Police alerting of a large crowd prior to a mass shooting on McCallie Avenue.

The owners said the calls were made at 1:35 a.m. and 1:45 a.m.

Police said they got a call of shots fired at 2:37 a.m. on Sunday, June 5.

Three people were killed and 14 injured in the incident in which 66 shell casings were found at the scene. Some people were hit by cars trying to flee the scene.

They told the Beer Board that the big crowd "just showed up" and said, "The younger ages don't have anywhere else to go because bars like Skyzoo have closed."

They said such large gatherings move from place to place around town in the late night and early morning hours.

Mary's Bar was charged with five violations. Four were dismissed, including operation of an unruly place.

One violation was sustained - Use of the premise not authorized by permit. That was because their beer license was expired when the incident occurred. They renewed it on June 15.