Mary's Bar Owners Say They Called Police Twice About Large Crowd Before Shots Rang Out On McCallie Avenue

The owners of Mary’s Bar testified on Thursday before the City Beer Board that two calls were made to Chattanooga Police alerting of a large crowd prior to a mass shooting on McCallie Avenue.

The owners said the calls were made at 1:35 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. 

Police said they got a call of shots fired at 2:37 a.m. on Sunday, June 5.

Three people were killed and 14 injured in the incident in which 66 shell casings were found at the scene. Some people were hit by cars trying to flee the scene.

They told the Beer Board that the big crowd "just showed up" and said, "The younger ages don't have anywhere else to go because bars like Skyzoo have closed."

They said such large gatherings move from place to place around town in the late night and early morning hours.

Mary's Bar was charged with five violations. Four were dismissed, including operation of an unruly place.

One violation was sustained - Use of the premise not authorized by permit. That was because their beer license was expired when the incident occurred. They renewed it on June 15.


Police Blotter: Woman Receives Threatening Texts From Her Son; Man Thought To Be Smoking Out Of Glass Bowl Is Just Eating Soup

Hagerty, Colleagues Push Back On SEC’s Back-Door Attempt To Restrain Crypto Market

Collegedale Police says Allegations Relating To Traffic Stop Proved To Be False


A woman on S. Orchard Knob Avenue told police her son had been parked across the street earlier and was now sending her threatening messages. Police observed a text message the woman said was ... (click for more)

United States Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, along with Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Mike Crapo (R-ID), and Mike Rounds (R-SD), sent a ... (click for more)

The Collegedale Police Department became aware of a post on social media on June 6 alleging that a Collegedale officer had been “rude and racist” and that a citizen had “felt threatened” while ... (click for more)



A woman on S. Orchard Knob Avenue told police her son had been parked across the street earlier and was now sending her threatening messages. Police observed a text message the woman said was from her son. Part of the message reads "I'm kill all y'all just stay away from me u lazy ------ i can kill y'all anytime." The woman believes her son was trespassed from the property, however ... (click for more)

United States Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, along with Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Mike Crapo (R-ID), and Mike Rounds (R-SD), sent a letter to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler raising their concerns regarding the agency’s recent attempt to circumvent the rulemaking process required under the ... (click for more)

LTG Don Rodgers - American Patriot

Thirty years ago at the conclusion of Operation Desert Storm, I met a guy at a national security briefing who had just retired from active duty. He was a fellow Tennessean named Don Rodgers, a Vietnam vet whose last career post was Commanding General, United States Army Information Systems Command, United States Army Signal Center and Fort Gordon. I recognized his name ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Court Summary

During my morning readings on Wednesday I came across a make-sense story on the Business Insider website that laid bare three controversial decisions the Supreme Court will address within several weeks. I share these in the hope the summaries will educate and enlighten our readers. * * * THE SUPREME COURT COULD SHAKE UP THE NATION WITH UPCOMING LANDMARK DECISIONS ON ABORTION, ... (click for more)

Moc Family Mourns Loss Of John Kalvelage

The Chattanooga Mocs lost an important member of the family on Tuesday, June 14. John Kalvelage '76, a two-time All-American wrestler at UTC from 1972-76, died at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer. Kalvelage, a member of the Chattanooga Hall of Fame Class of 1994, helped lead the Mocs to three top-15 finishes at the NCAA Division II Tournament throughout his career. The ... (click for more)

Lethargic Lookouts Fall To Biloxi

It was a hot, hot day at AT&T Field Wednesday, probably too hot for a minor league baseball game to be played in downtown Chattanooga Unfortunately, weather doesn’t always dictate when and if an athletic contest will be played, so the 12:15 start between the Biloxi Shuckers and the host Chattanooga Lookouts went on as scheduled. Both teams just seemed to be going through ... (click for more)


