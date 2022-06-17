Rhonda Adams Scott Leaving CHI Memorial Less Than A Year After Arrival Of The Chattanooga Native

Rhonda Adams Scott is leaving CHI Memorial less than a year after she was announced as its new market chief operating officer and president.

Officials said, "It is with mixed emotion that I announce Rhonda Scott, RN, PhD, is leaving CHI Memorial to pursue new opportunities. Rhonda joined our team last year, and she has expressed how much she has enjoyed her time at CHI Memorial and is thankful for the invaluable relationships that she has established. She has made valuable contributions during her time with us and has thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the staff.

"Rhonda’s accomplishments during her healthcare career have been significant, and we are grateful for her leadership during our most recent COVID surge. She worked tirelessly in the clinical areas, including the weekends, leading the teams through the surge, and supporting the staff. And, Rhonda has also been instrumental during recent accreditation visits.

"On behalf of CHI Memorial, we thank Rhonda for her commitment and dedication to our patients and staff. Rhonda will leave CHI Memorial today, and we wish her much success and happiness in the future.

"An interim leadership plan is under development and will be announced soon. As always, thank you for your ongoing commitment to the CHI Memorial."

At the time of her hiring officials said, "As COO, Ms. Scott will lead efforts to optimize quality, safety and the patient experience in partnership with physicians, and maximize clinical operations to deliver value to the community. She will serve alongside the CHI Memorial executive leadership team as a partner and advocate, fostering a culture of transparency and accountability, and successfully navigating the organizational evolution to achieve operating, financial and service excellence outcomes, thereby strengthening CHI Memorial’s brand as the regional adult acute care provider of choice."

Officials earlier said Ms. Scott had more than 22 years of administrative leadership experience in large complex health systems. Most recently, she had served as the COO and executive vice-president of Grady Health Systems in Atlanta, a Level 1 trauma center with 953 licensed beds, employing more than 7,200 people, with more than $1 billion in total revenue.



Ms. Scott earned a doctor of philosophy in nursing degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta, a master of science in nursing from Rush University in Chicago, and a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.



She was born at Memorial Hospital and raised in Chattanooga. She is married to Thomas N. Scott, who was also born at CHI Memorial.