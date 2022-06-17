Rhonda Adams Scott Leaving CHI Memorial Less Than A Year After Arrival Of The Chattanooga Native

 Friday, June 17, 2022 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Rhonda Adams Scott
Rhonda Adams Scott is leaving CHI Memorial less than a year after she was announced as its new market chief operating officer and president.

Officials said, "It is with mixed emotion that I announce Rhonda Scott, RN, PhD, is leaving CHI Memorial to pursue new opportunities.  Rhonda joined our team last year, and she has expressed how much she has enjoyed her time at CHI Memorial and is thankful for the invaluable relationships that she has established. She has made valuable contributions during her time with us  and has thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the staff.

"Rhonda’s accomplishments during her healthcare career have been significant, and we are grateful for her leadership during our most recent COVID surge. She worked tirelessly in the clinical areas, including the weekends, leading the teams through the surge, and supporting the staff. And, Rhonda has also been instrumental during recent accreditation visits. 

"On behalf of CHI Memorial, we thank Rhonda for her commitment and dedication to our patients and staff. Rhonda will leave CHI Memorial today, and we wish her much success and happiness in the future.

"An interim leadership plan is under development and will be announced soon. As always, thank you for your ongoing commitment to the CHI Memorial."

At the time of her hiring officials said, "As COO, Ms. Scott will lead efforts to optimize quality, safety and the patient experience in partnership with physicians, and maximize clinical operations to deliver value to the community.  She will serve alongside the CHI Memorial executive leadership team as a partner and advocate, fostering a culture of transparency and accountability, and successfully navigating the organizational evolution to achieve operating, financial and service excellence outcomes, thereby strengthening CHI Memorial’s brand as the regional adult acute care provider of choice."

Officials earlier said Ms. Scott had more than 22 years of administrative leadership experience in large complex health systems. Most recently, she had served as the COO and executive vice-president of Grady Health Systems in Atlanta, a Level 1 trauma center with 953 licensed beds, employing more than 7,200 people, with more than $1 billion in total revenue.

Ms. Scott earned a doctor of philosophy in nursing degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta, a master of science in nursing from Rush University in Chicago, and a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. 

She was born at Memorial Hospital and raised in Chattanooga. She is married to Thomas N. Scott, who was also born at CHI Memorial.


Handsome Brick Home At 1132 East Terrace Had Many Owners

Call For Public's Help In Finding 16-Year-Old Dalton Girl Missing Since March 21

McCallie Avenue Resurfacing Project Overnight Paving Begins June 19


A handsome brick home at 132 (later 1132) East Terrace of Cameron Hill had many owners through the years. It was among the few East Terrace homes on the downhill side of the fashionable address. ... (click for more)

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs the public’s help finding 16-year-old Aubree Kilgore who has been missing since March 21 from Dalton. Aubree is a white female ... (click for more)

Resurfacing Crews on McCallie Avenue will be working during the evening hours of 8 p.m.-6 a.m. beginning this Sunday to avoid potentially hazardous conditions as daytime temperatures are expected ... (click for more)



Chattanooga’s Most Influential Couple

US Army Lt. General Don Rodgers (ret.) was laid to rest in his home town of Cookeville, Tn. Thursday, June 16, 2022. As has been eloquently posted on this page, he was truly an American Patriot and an extraordinary leader who chose to live his last thirty or so years in Chattanooga. For many years, I have told his wife June (Scobee-Rodgers) that the two of them together were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Darwin Awards

There is nothing funny about somebody getting killed but The Darwin Awards are a true delight, as was delivered over the Internet earlier this week. The annual honor is “earned” by the spectacularly stupid persons who did the human gene pool the biggest service by removing themselves in the most extraordinarily dumb ways. Talk about some idiots. Last year's winner was the fellow ... (click for more)

Lookouts Blasted 11-2 by Biloxi

Certain summer days are so humid and so hot, time itself seems to get lodged within the breathable blanket of moisture. A second becomes a minute, a walk to the pitchers’ mound becomes a hike, and a 11-4 drubbing by Biloxi morphed into prolonged suffering. The Shuckers slapped out 16 torturous hits over almost three hours of gametime. Francisco Urbaez got the first knock against ... (click for more)

McLemore Announces Stephan Jaegar As PGA Touring Professional

Officials at McLemore Golf Club announced that Stephan Jaegar will serve as their first PGA Touring Professional. In his role, Mr. Jaegar will represent the club and resort on the PGA Tour. While Mr. Jaegar was born in Germany, he attended The Baylor School and The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and with his wife, Shelby, considers Chattanooga his home. Mr. Jaegar ... (click for more)


