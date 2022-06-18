 Saturday, June 18, 2022 78.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Chattanooga Man Gets 12-Year Federal Prison Term For Dealing In Meth

Saturday, June 18, 2022
Mark Randall Davis Jr.
Mark Randall Davis Jr.

A man arrested in Chattanooga and charged with distributing large amounts of meth has been sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison.

Mark Randall Davis Jr. appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

Agents said in the spring of 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation received information that Davis was distributing meth.

On March 4, 2021, DEA and TBI utilized a confidential source to purchase 13.64 grams of meth from the defendant. The transaction took place at the Speedway Gas Station at 2245 Hickory Valley Road.

On March 12, 2021, DEA and TBI utilized a confidential source to purchase 28.48 grams of meth from the defendant. The transaction took place at the Mapco Gas Station at 2727 Rossville Blvd.

On March 22, 2021, DEA and TBI utilized a confidential source to purchase 56.86 grams of meth from the defendant. The transaction took place at a shopping center parking lot located at 5787 Brainerd Road.

On March 23, 2021, a federal search warrant was issued for location information associated with the defendant's cell phone.

DEA developed information that the defendant obtained meth from a source of supply in the Northern District of Georgia.

On March 29, 2021, utilizing data obtained via the ping warrant, DEA tracked the defendant traveling to the metro Atlanta area On his return trip, deputies with the Whitfield County, Georgia Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on the defendant's vehicle at DEA 's request.

During a search of the vehicle, officers seized 1,962 grams of meth.

Davis said he obtained the meth from "Mexicans" in Atlanta, and was transporting the meth back to Chattanooga for distribution. He said he obtained meth from the same source of supply on three or four other occasions.


