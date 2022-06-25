 Saturday, June 25, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man Is In Critical Condition After Falling, Striking His Head, Then Going Into Water Near Harbor Lights Marina

Saturday, June 25, 2022

A man was in critical condition on Saturday after he struck his head and then fell in the water near Harbor Lights Marina.

 

At approximately 12:35 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded near the 2300 block of Dockside Drive for the report of a water emergency.

 

Initial reports from the scene indicated a man was attempting to step onto a boat from the dock when he slipped, hit his head, and fell in the water.

He never resurfaced.

 

Once first responders arrived on the scene, the man was located and brought to the shore where EMS personnel provided life saving measures. He was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment in what is believed to be critical condition.

 

Assisting with the call were Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department, Hamilton County EMS and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.


June 25, 2022

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Finds It Was His Pal Who Stole His Bike; Police Skeptical Of Threats By Neighbor

June 25, 2022

City To Pay State $385,080 For Space Along Riverfront Parkway Near Power Alley

June 25, 2022

Escape Artist Serving 20 Years In Alabama Gets Away While Being Taken From Marion County To Moccasin Bend


A man told police he was on Broad Street when he observed another man riding on one of his bikes that had been stolen. According to the man, the bikes were taken some time last week, but he ... (click for more)

The city of Chattanooga has reached agreement to pay the state $385,080 for a portion of Riverfront Parkway that has long been used for parking and special events. The location is near Power ... (click for more)

An Alabama man who has escaped multiple times from authorities got away again while being taken from the Marion County Jail to Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute in Chattanooga. The TBI ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Finds It Was His Pal Who Stole His Bike; Police Skeptical Of Threats By Neighbor

A man told police he was on Broad Street when he observed another man riding on one of his bikes that had been stolen. According to the man, the bikes were taken some time last week, but he wasn't sure the date or who the officer was that he had reported it. The man said that when he saw the other man on his bike, he told him that was his bicycle and the man did not hesitate to ... (click for more)

City To Pay State $385,080 For Space Along Riverfront Parkway Near Power Alley

The city of Chattanooga has reached agreement to pay the state $385,080 for a portion of Riverfront Parkway that has long been used for parking and special events. The location is near Power Alley and the Olgiati Bridge. The budget of Governor Bill Lee initially included a $725,700 grant for the River City Company to secure access to the riverfront parking for potential development. ... (click for more)

Opinion

All Is Not Right In Mayberry

Drive by 912 Glamis Circle on Signal Mountain and see the house that looks like a bomb went off. Note the fire hydrant in the front yard, and know that the fire department was there almost immediately. How safe is your house from a fire? What can be done about the water pressure situation and other pressing matters? Running a town in the 21 st century is more complicated than ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

GETTING OLDER FASTER AAADD - Age Activated Attention Deficit Disorder I decide to wash the car. I start toward the garage and notice the mail on the table. OK, I'm going to wash the car...but first, I'm going to go through the mail. I lay the car keys down on the desk, discard the junk mail...and notice the trash can is full. OK, I'll just put the bills on the desk and ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Good News For The Softball Lady Vols - Ashley Rogers Will Be Back

In a case of addition by delaying subtraction, Tennessee softball’s pitching got a whole better on Friday. Ashley Rogers has opted to return for another season with the Lady Vols. She had the option because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shortened the 2020 season. She sat out that entire season. Rogers went through Senior Day festivities in May at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium ... (click for more)

Stanford Steps Down As Covenant Track And Field Coach

After 11 successful seasons leading Covenant cross country and six seasons at the helm of the track and field programs, Katie Stanford announced her decision to step down from her position as head coach. Stanford leaves Covenant to take on the role of Head Girls Cross Country Coach and Head Track and Field Coach at Chattanooga Christian School. "I have loved my 11 years ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors