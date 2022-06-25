Man Is In Critical Condition After Falling, Striking His Head, Then Going Into Water Near Harbor Lights Marina

A man was in critical condition on Saturday after he struck his head and then fell in the water near Harbor Lights Marina.

At approximately 12:35 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded near the 2300 block of Dockside Drive for the report of a water emergency.

Initial reports from the scene indicated a man was attempting to step onto a boat from the dock when he slipped, hit his head, and fell in the water.

He never resurfaced.

Once first responders arrived on the scene, the man was located and brought to the shore where EMS personnel provided life saving measures. He was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment in what is believed to be critical condition.

Assisting with the call were Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department, Hamilton County EMS and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.