Indictment Charges Local Woman Distributed Fentanyl Resulting In A Death

Connie Marie Wood has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of Jonathan Daniel Jones.

The victim, 45, was an accomplished musician who was a member of several local bands.

Court records say the cause of death was fentanyl or a combination of substances.

An indictment says, “Connie Marie Wood unlawfully and intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly distributed, delivered, or dispensed Fentanyl. That substance alone, or in combination with controlled substances, were the proximate cause of death.”

Ms. Wood, 39, of 3212 Curtis St., is due In Criminal Court on July 1 for arraignment.