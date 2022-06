Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, EMANUEL

121 EASTVIEW AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ALVIDREZ, RUBEN

34 TERRACE CHICO, 95926

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ARELLANO, VICTOR OSCAR

4229 WOODLAWN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638461

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEAN, RODNEY O

334 CHELSEA LANE FARRUAT, 37934

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BEEBY, HOLLY MICHELLE

GENERAL DELIVERY P.O.

CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBLACKWELL, FRANK THOMAS2604 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWBOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE6306 WALDEN AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000BOWMAN, BRANDY MARIE11381 RAILROAD STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF COCAINETHEFT OF PROPERTYCALLOWAY, DARRYL DEWAYNE1508 ARLINGTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICCAMERON, HEATHER A1349 COUNTY ROAD 609 ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CLARK, NATALIE AMANDA1217 EVERETT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214428Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSECOLE, SANDRA MICHELLE4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICOTTON, DOMINICK MILES201 EADS ST APT 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKEDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE)DAVIS, DANIELLE NICOLE941 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAVIS, JEREMIAH WILLIAM906 BELLEMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAVIS, SAMUEL NICHOLAS8739 KEVIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECTIONFITSGERALD, DONALD IRA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAYOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAYFRIZZELL, MARTY CHAD120 KAREN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GADBERRY, MICHAEL RAY103 OWENS ROAD SILVERLAKE, 98645Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGAINES, ERIC LEE2803 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTGLOVER, DERRICK LASHUN3206 CASTLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERGRAVETT, JASON ANTHONY528 RETRO HUGHES SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSTHEFT OF PROPERTYHARASSMENTHARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTJACKSON, AFRIKA ZANTEL3725 FOUNTAIN AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYJONES, COURTNEY MARIE4331 GREENBRYER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKLETSCHKA, DAKOTA SKYE7356 LEE HWY LOT 39 CHATTANOOGA, 374211462Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LONG, GABRIELLE DENISE5673 SHERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)LOVELADY, THOMAS ALAN9218 DAYTON PIKE LOT 213 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARMARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE3904 CAMILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY EVADING ARREST)MARTIN, CASEY LYNN3902 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMASSEY, MALIK JAMMAL1149 GREENS ROAD/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MAYES, JAMAAL MONDREW822 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MENDEZ, WAILMER VASQUEZ1323 EAST 30TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEOWENS, SHAYUNDRA VA SHAI1659 HAMLET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000PICKETT, BRANDON GWIN1817 BOLLINGER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PLATT, ROBERT JUSTIN23901 NORTH RIVER RD ALVA, 33920Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERAMSEY, ALEXIS SIERRA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTREED, KELBY JON1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215620Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARERHODES, BRANDON TAYLOR3223 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071532Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF SERVICESDISORDERLY CONDUCTSCOTT, JOE BENNY751 RUNYAN DRIVE 104 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSCOTT, MAURICE DARRELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYSKILES, ALVIN LEE830 RETRO HUGHES ROAD BAKEWELL, 37373Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (JOY RIDING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)SMILEY, DANIEL JUSTIN724 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSOLOMAN, DEMETRIUS MONTRELL1228 POPLAR ST. APT F CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFALSE REPORTSTALASKA, JUSTIN THOMAS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)TAYLOR, WILLIAM SEAN207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TIMMONS, GAVIN LEBRON2111 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVAUGHN, MALLORY AUNTE5210 DONYLN LANE APT. B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTICVAUGHN, VINCENT RAYN6732 COUNTY RD C CASCO, 54205Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWALTON, NATHAN DALE4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEBER, JENNIFER LAUREN530 INMAN ST RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCOERCION OF WITNESSFALSE REPORTSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEWILEY, DURAND MONTEZ8420 TROUBADOUR WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRAPEWILLIAMS, AKYRAH LAMIQUE3714 SALEM VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 37306Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, CARY LAMONTE1302 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111557Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE