Police Blotter: Woman Rants In Hotel Lobby Over Stopped Up Toilet; Former Cleaning Employee Won't Get Final Paycheck Til She Returns Vaccum And Step-Ladder

The manager of the Baymont by Wyndham, 7017 Shallowford Road, requested that officers ask a woman to leave the property. The manager said the woman was yelling and using profanity in the lobby while other guests were trying to eat breakfast. The woman told police she was upset because she was a guest of the hotel and her toilet was stopped up. The woman said she asked a maintenance person to assist her and he told her he would, but then never did. The woman was also upset she could not extend her stay due to the hotel being booked up. The woman wanted it documented that she was being asked to leave before checkout time and that she never got her toilet fixed and that she was not allowed to extend her stay. Management stated that the toilet was never taken care of because she never told management and whoever she talked to was not responsible for taking work orders. The woman agreed to leave and left the property without incident.

* * *

A stolen vehicle was recovered on Belle Vista Drive. The owner arrived on scene and with her consent police checked the vehicle and found the keys inside. She was able to take possession of the vehicle and it was removed from NCIC.

* * *

Police were called to the Mapco, 3709 Cummings Hwy., for a man who was refusing to leave. Police located the man standing outside. The man is known to police and business owners in the valley. It was getting time for the Mapco to open and they wanted him off the property before they opened their doors. The man was asked to leave. He left the area on foot. The man is trespassed from this property, but the owners do not want to enforce this, nor want him arrested.

* * *

An employee of Eureka Foundry, 1601 Reggie White Blvd., told police a counterfeit check cleared the company's First Horizon Bank account in the amount of $2,892 payable to a man who put his address as a residence on Malinta Lane in Chattanooga on the check. The employee said he could not make out a driver's license number on the check, but will email a copy of that check to police.

* * *

A man on Walnut Street told police that overnight someone opened his vehicle and rummaged through it, taking lose change that he had in his vehicle. He said that the person also opened mail that he had in his vehicle. The man said that the condo unit has video surveillance of the entrance of the garage. He told police that the video showed a young person slipping under the gate. The video is available from either the HOA president or the property management group, Innovative Management.

* * *

A woman on Old Ringgold Road told police she received a call from a man who said his name was James Ford, badge# 0129 with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept. She said the man told her she had gotten a summons and was supposed to appear in court. However, she did not receive a summons. She said he also told her she was being charged with failure to appear and contempt of court and she would need to send $2,255 to settle the charges. She said she then tried to do it through Zelle, but she couldn't get it to connect with her bank account. She said she also tried to send the money through Paypal, but they wouldn’t let it go through and they let her know this was a scam attempt. At one point, the man said that he would arrange a Zoom call with Judge Leanna R. Wilson, who is actually a clerk, instead. There is no proof if any of the names they are using are real.



* * *

A woman told police that the valet service parked her 2015 Chevy Tahoe about 5:15 p.m. the afternoon before in the parking garage at the Convention Center. She said she returned that morning about 9:45 a.m. to find that someone had popped the plastic trim from around the driver's door lock to gain entry. She said the only items taken were about $5 in loose change, a small bottle of ibuprofen and a small bottle of Tylenol. She said she popped the plastic piece back on the door and it was not damaged.

* * *

A woman on Joyful Drive told police she received an email at 8:15 a.m. from someone she thought was a friend. The email said that the friend was travelling and she needed some money for her niece. The friend was asking for $400 through Apple Gift Card and she instructed the woman to take a photo of the card and Pin# and send the photo to her at a gmail address. The woman did not send the money and was suspicious of this request. She then sent her friend a message

and she later confirmed that it was not her that had sent the email. Therefore, someone had hacked into her friend’s email account and was posing as her.

* * *

Police were called about a vehicle being parked in front an address on Duncan Avenue. The vehicle was not reported stolen, was parked legally and nothing suspicious was found around or inside (visible through the windows) the vehicle.

* * *

A man told police he left his bike locked up near EPB, 10 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. He said when he returned around 4:30 p.m., the bike was gone. He provided police with the serial number of the bike and a description - a silver and black mountain bike. Has a notch carved out near the center of the frame and a black cup holder on the handle bars.

* * *

A man on Stratton Place Drive told police his son found a magazine approximately two days ago and has been playing with it as a toy. The magazine had seven live rounds and was taken to Property.

* * *

A man on English Avenue told police he received an email the day before at 4:02 p.m. from someone who he thought was with the Best Buy Geek Squad, and they were asking him about renewing his subscription with them. He believed it was related to his wife’s computer, which she had purchased from them recently. He then got on the phone with someone who claimed to be "Steve Hughes" with Best Buy, and he said "Steve" had an Indian accent as he was talking on the phone with him during the renewal process. While he was at the website he was directed to, he tried to put in $400 for the renewal fee, but he clicked it and it somehow went to $4,000. He then said that this somehow overcharged Best Buy $3,600 and he was told he would have to pay it back by using Greendot Gift Cards. "Steve" then instructed him to purchase the cards (seven total) and send a photo of the back of the cards through email. He was only able to get four cards for $500 each and he sent the info on them through email. He said he then realized this was a scam when he saw them manipulating his computer without his permission, so he said they must have hacked into it somehow. The email he was sent originally had a phone number and "Steve's" cell phone number, which he gave to police.

* * *

A man told police he left his phone unattended in the day room of the Community Kitchen, 727 E. 11th St., while he went to the restroom. He said when he returned, his phone was gone. He does not know the make of the phone, only that it is Android and was given to him by the government. He was unable to give an estimated value for the phone.



* * *

A man on Hickory Valley Road told police he has been having issues with his neighbors. He said that his neighbors in the apartment building have been harassing him, watching him as he walks around the apartment complex and have yelled slurs at him while he's in the area in the past. He said that they do other weird things when he tries to be polite to them like a normal neighbor, and it has worn on him and become frustrating. He said he wished for it to be documented in case more problems arise and things begin to escalate. He said that he has also spoken to the property managers about the issues.

* * *

The owner of a cleaning business told police she had a former employee who had not returned items belonging to the business. She said the employee had a Shark Lift away vacuum cleaner worth $199, a white cleaning caddy worth $7.99, a white Gorilla 3-step ladder worth $59 and an O-Ceder mop worth $34.99. She said the former employee was upset she did not receive her final

paycheck of $225. She said she did not wish to press charges, but she wanted the matter resolved and would proceed with charges if necessary. Police called the former employee and arranged for her to bring the vacuum and the step ladder to the police service center exchange area at 3:30 p.m. The owner also agreed to Venmo the former employee the $225 once she had received her

property. The former employee denied having the cleaning caddy and mop. The owner said if she returned the ladder and vacuum she would pay her and consider the matter resolved.