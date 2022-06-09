 Thursday, June 9, 2022 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


2nd Teenager Arrested In May 28 Shooting That Injured 6

Thursday, June 9, 2022

CPD Violent Crimes investigators along with the CPD Fugitive Unit and Bradley County Sheriff's Office have arrested a second suspect, 16, in the May 28 shooting at 100 Walnut Street. Six people were injured.

He is charged with six counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. 

In keeping with department policy regarding juveniles, his information will not be released.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on June 3, and was charged on multiple counts.


June 9, 2022

Police Blotter: Newly Purchased House Is Vandalized; Man Doesn’t Want Trespassers On His Dock

June 9, 2022

Ribbon-Cutting Planned For South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Opening At Serchi Farms Trailhead On June 26

June 9, 2022

2nd Teenager Arrested In May 28 Shooting That Injured 6


A man on Rawlings Street told police he just bought a house and when he arrived that morning, he noticed the front door open, the front window broken ($200), the back door ($300) was broken in, ... (click for more)

After nearly three decades and almost $16 million, Chattanooga’s South Chickamauga Creek Greenway is finally and fully open. The winding, multi-modal path loosely follows the South Chickamauga ... (click for more)

CPD Violent Crimes investigators along with the CPD Fugitive Unit and Bradley County Sheriff's Office have arrested a second suspect, 16, in the May 28 shooting at 100 Walnut Street. Six people ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Newly Purchased House Is Vandalized; Man Doesn’t Want Trespassers On His Dock

A man on Rawlings Street told police he just bought a house and when he arrived that morning, he noticed the front door open, the front window broken ($200), the back door ($300) was broken in, and a window in the kitchen ($100) was broken. The house was cleared and no one was located in or around the house. The man said he didn’t know if anything was taken or not because he was ... (click for more)

Ribbon-Cutting Planned For South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Opening At Serchi Farms Trailhead On June 26

After nearly three decades and almost $16 million, Chattanooga’s South Chickamauga Creek Greenway is finally and fully open. The winding, multi-modal path loosely follows the South Chickamauga Creek from Riverpoint Park, just southwest of the campus of Chattanooga State Community College along the Tennessee Riverpark, to East Ridge’s Camp Jordan Park - 12 miles in total. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Kelly’s Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Making The Loss Of Lives Matter

When Matthew McConaughey thrust himself into the role of a spokesperson for the Uvalde Massacre, the cynics among us scoffed “another publicity opp.” But, no, the brilliant actor is indeed a native son of Uvalde, Texas, where on May 24, 19 children and two adults were killed by a lone gunman, and 18 others were injured in what is now known as the Robb Elementary School shooting. ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: You Either Love Or Hate The Vols

They are filed away under the general all-purpose heading of “blackout” moments. Whenever a bat is flipped into the air, an opposing dugout gets an earful or, in the case of Sunday, a middle finger gets flipped, a Tennessee baseball Vol professes to have gone down a memory hole. These moments also get funneled into the dual perception of UT’s team, which was aptly described ... (click for more)

UTC Wrestling Adds Trio Of Transfers For 2022-23 Season

Head Chattanooga Wrestling Coach Kyle Ruschell announced the addition of Logan Ashton, Jacob Boyd and Rocky Jordan to the 2022-23 squad on Thursday morning. “We have a very exciting group of transfers being added to our team,” said Ruschell. “These three guys are bringing their own unique experiences that I believe have the potential to take our program to the next level. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors