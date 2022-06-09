2nd Teenager Arrested In May 28 Shooting That Injured 6

CPD Violent Crimes investigators along with the CPD Fugitive Unit and Bradley County Sheriff's Office have arrested a second suspect, 16, in the May 28 shooting at 100 Walnut Street. Six people were injured.

He is charged with six counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In keeping with department policy regarding juveniles, his information will not be released.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on June 3, and was charged on multiple counts.