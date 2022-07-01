 Friday, July 1, 2022 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Man Chareged With Attempted Murder After Making Threats, Firing 3 Shots

Friday, July 1, 2022
Bradley Meyers
Bradley Meyers

A Chattanooga man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after threatening to kill himself and a victim and firing several shots. The victim said defendant Bradley Meyers told her “I’m going to -— kill you and kill myself.” 


 On Wednesday night around 10 p.m., officers responded to a “disorder with a weapon” report at the Hamilton Villas. The reporting party, the victim, told the call taker that she was hiding in her closet and heard shots fired inside her house. 


The victim said she had arrived home after being out with friends.

She said Meyers was intoxicated and sent multiple degrading text messages to her friends prior to her return home. She told police she and Meyers slept in different rooms despite living together.


The victim said when she got home, she went to her bathroom to take a shower and locked the door. She said she and Meyers did not speak to each other at this point. But Meyers allegedly went into her bedroom while she was in the bathroom. She was getting out of the shower when she heard Meyers yell threats. 


Then, the victim said she heard three gunshots. It was later discovered that one of the bullets had traveled through the bathroom closet where she was hiding. She told police she continued to hide in the closet until police arrived on scene. The victim also mentioned that Meyers had been physically abusive towards her and threatened to kill one of her friends in the past. 


When officers arrived they found Meyers outside the house sitting inside his vehicle. He was then transported to the police service center to be questioned. During an interview with the victim, police discovered that she and Meyers have been living at the residence for about three weeks. 


Meyers is scheduled to appear in Judge Christie Sell’s courtroom on Wednesday.


