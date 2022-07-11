Police Blotter: Man Admits He's Lying To Police: Woman Calls Police To Report Husband Is Driving While Drunk

A woman on N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police she had gotten into a verbal disorder with a man. The woman said that during the disorder, the man took the key to her car and left with her vehicle. Police asked her if she would like to report the vehicle stolen to which she said as long as she got it back it was not necessary. The man then returned to the scene and said the woman had allowed him to take her vehicle to go to the store. The officer asked the man what store he was going to, to which he replied "I don't know, I'm lying like h---." The woman said she wanted the man to leave her residence and be trespassed. She gathered his items and gave them to as he was leaving. The man was informed that he was trespassed and no longer welcome and he left.

* * *

A woman on Meadowbrook Trail told police bondsmen with Afford Bail Bonding Company were harassing her about her son. She told them several times she didn’t know where he was. She wanted a report on file of her complaint.

* * *

An employee with Habitat for Humanity at 1201 E. Main St. said someone stole two batteries out of a company-owned 1998 International delivery truck. The vehicle was not damaged when the theft occurred. She said the suspect had to climb over the fence or under the gate to get to the truck.

* * *

Police were called to check on a suspicious person at Auto Zone at 4818 Highway 58. They spoke with the woman who said she was at the Auto Zone to buy some parts to repair her vehicle. She didn’t have a valid driver’s license or any proof of insurance. The woman locked her vehicle and police transported her to her friend's house.

* * *

Police responded to an open door at Red Wing shoe store at 6231 Perimeter Dr. A man said he entered the store through an unlocked front door. He had picked up a few items and looked at them. After a moment, he walked towards the back of the store to look for an employee. It was at this time that he triggered a motion alarm and exited the store. He then realized the store was closed and called police. Officers found no one inside the store and saw no signs of forced entry or theft. Police contacted Red Wing corporate and had them reach out to a general manager to come and secure the door. Police were unable to secure the door before leaving.

* * *

A man on Garfield Street told police he failed to lock his 2015 Mercedes E350 and someone entered his vehicle and stole his wallet and the contents of it.

* * *

Police were called to 200 Browns Ferry Road where four semi-trucks and trailers were blocking the right lane of traffic. The trucks were awaiting entry into the construction site on Browns Ferry at Patten Chapel. The trucks were to pick up shoring materials, however the job site knew nothing of the project. Officers and dispatch attempted to call Roger, the transportation foreman, who did not answer. Two trucks were relocated from the travel lane to a parking lot across the street near La Quinta Inn. The other two trucks were not blocking a travel lane.

* * *

A man on Riverside Drive said someone stole a check written to Local 43 Plumbers out of their mailbox, altered the check and cashed it at a First Volunteer Bank. Staff at the bank gave the man the suspect’s name, but were unsure it was correct. The Plumbers office and the bank both said they weren't interested in prosecuting and just needed documentation to reimburse the man.

* * *

A man told police he had left his debit car at another man’s house and they were supposed to meet at the Speedway off Lee Highway but he never arrived. He went to the other man’s house on Vance Circle and was told he didn’t have the card anymore. Police spoke with the other man over the phone and was told he did have the man’s debit card and had full intention of returning it but the man never told him a time to meet at Speedway. Police took the man to Vance Circle to retrieve his debit card from the other man and then returned him back to Speedway. The other man requested the man be trespassed from his property. The officer told the man not to return to the residence on Vance Circle.

* * *

A man called police and said about midnight his wife found a house for rent on Craigslist for $900 a month. He said she sent the person, name unknown, a picture of her ID# and her Social Security number thinking they would rent the house on Mill Drive. The man said she sent the information by text. They have not sent the scammer any money. They drove to the house on Mill Drive and found a note on the door to beware of a scammer trying to rent their house out for $900 when the actual rent for the house is $2,300 a month. Police recommended that he has his wife put a freeze on her credit record and gave him the phone number to Equifax. The officer also strongly suggested that they both read "identitytheft.gov" and adhere to the guidelines given there. Police also suggested they use only a reputable website to search for a rental house.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder on Wheeler Avenue. When the officer arrived he could hear yelling inside of the residence. The officer knocked and the door opened. A shirtless man was pacing back and forth and the officer asked him to step outside on the porch. The officer had him sit down and explain what was wrong. The man said his brother borrowed his motorbike and, when the brother brought it back, it was leaking oil. He wanted his brother to pay for the bike to get fixed. The officer asked the man if the argument ever got physical and he said no. The man lives at the residence. The officer spoke to the mother and asked her if it got physical and she said no. Then the officer spoke to the brother and he said he did borrow the motorbike but didn't break anything. The brother also said he was going to pay for it. The officer asked the brother if the argument ever got physical and he said no. The brother also lives at this residence. The officer asked him if he had anywhere to go and he responded yes. At this point in time the two men had calmed down and said they wouldn't cause any more issues. The brother went into the backyard and the man went back into the residence.

* * *

A man on Zena Drive told police someone stole his wallet out of his vehicle about two weeks ago. He said the only thing he cared about in the wallet was his Social Security card. He said there was no forced entry to the vehicle since he keeps the windows open.

* * *

A man on Riverport Road told police someone stole his pistol out of his vehicle. He said the vehicle was unlocked. He didn’t have the serial number at this time but would call back once he had it. The vehicle was moved prior to the report being filed and was not available for processing. He later called police back with the serial number for the pistol and it was added into NCIC.

* * *

A man on Douglas Street told police there was a disgruntled resident being belligerent with workers. The man wanted to file a report so he could forward it to HOA because it happens often. Officers attempted to make contact with the man in his apartment but he did not come to the door.

* * *

A woman on Council Fire Drive called police to say her husband was driving while intoxicated. She said he was driving her GMC Denail. Officers BOLO'd the vehicle.