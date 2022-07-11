Man Shot During Altercation On Rossville Boulevard Monday Afternoon

A man was shot during an altercation on Monday afternoon on Rossville Boulevard.

Chattanooga Police responded at 2:21 p.m. to a shooting near the 4100 block of Rossville Boulevard.

Police located a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were advised that the victim encountered a vehicle in the parking lot and had an altercation with one of the occupants of the vehicle.The two men argued and then began to exchange gunfire, and the victim was injured in the gunfight.

Police are working to identify the suspect involved in the case, but no arrests have yet been made.