Hagerty Announces Staff Changes, Promotions

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) on Tuesday announced several changes to his staff in Washington, D.C.“I’m pleased to welcome several new individuals to my staff, as well as announce promotions for others,” Senator Hagerty said. “I’m confident that these talented and accomplished men and women, together with the rest of my staff, will continue to help me best serve and represent Tennesseans from across the Volunteer State on Capitol Hill.”Julia Hahn, who has served as Senior Communications Advisor since January of 2021, will now be Senator Hagerty’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications.Ms. Hahn previously served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy White House Communications Director. She also served as Special Assistant to the President and Director of Rapid Response and Surrogate Operations. Prior to the White House, Ms. Hahn worked in media as the executive producer of the Laura Ingraham Show and a reporter at Breitbart News. Ms. Hahn graduated from the University of Chicago with a B.A. in Philosophy.Audrey Traynor, who has been Senator Hagerty’s Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Director, will now serve as Press Secretary. Traynor recently served as Communications Assistant for former U.S. Senator David Perdue’s (R-GA) 2020 re-election campaign. She holds a B.A. in Advertising from the University of Georgia.Riley Stamper, who has served as a Legislative Correspondent for Senator Hagerty since January of 2021, will now serve as a Legislative Aide to Senator Hagerty. Mr. Stamper most recently served as Personal Aide to Hagerty during his 2020 campaign. He is a graduate of Wofford College. Stamper is a ninth-generation Tennessean, originally from Knoxville.Nick Elliot, who has served as a Legislative Correspondent for Senator Hagerty since January of 2021, will now serve as a Legislative Aide to Senator Hagerty. Previously, he served as Deputy Field Director for Hagerty’s campaign. Mr. Elliot is a graduate of Georgetown University. He is from Nashville.Jason Hoffman is serving as a Legislative Assistant. Mr. Hoffman joins from Rep. Matt Rosendale’s office (MT, At-Large), where he worked in various capacities since January of 2021. Prior to his time on Capitol Hill, he worked at the White House Office of Management and Budget. Mr. Hoffman is a native of Warren, New Jersey, and a graduate of the George Washington University.Ryleigh Rains is serving as a Legislative Correspondent. Prior to working on Capitol Hill, Ms. Rains obtained her Bachelor’s in Economics and Master’s in Public Service and Administration at Texas A&M University School of Government and Public Service. She is a native of Granbury, Tx.Brandon Jackson is a Press and Digital Assistant. Mr. Jackson is a recent graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and previously served as an intern in both Senator Hagerty’s Washington, D.C., office in 2021 and for Senator Hagerty’s 2020 U.S. Senate campaign. He is a native of Franklin, Tn.Watson Dill is serving as a Staff Assistant. Mr. Dill, a Tennessee native from Nashville, recently completed his B.A. in Political Science from Villanova University.