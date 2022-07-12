Hagerty Announces Staff Changes, Promotions

 Tuesday, July 12, 2022 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) on Tuesday announced several changes to his staff in Washington, D.C. 
 
“I’m pleased to welcome several new individuals to my staff, as well as announce promotions for others,” Senator Hagerty said. “I’m confident that these talented and accomplished men and women, together with the rest of my staff, will continue to help me best serve and represent Tennesseans from across the Volunteer State on Capitol Hill.”
 
Promotions
 
Julia Hahn, who has served as Senior Communications Advisor since January of 2021, will now be Senator Hagerty’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications.
Ms. Hahn previously served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy White House Communications Director. She also served as Special Assistant to the President and Director of Rapid Response and Surrogate Operations. Prior to the White House, Ms. Hahn worked in media as the executive producer of the Laura Ingraham Show and a reporter at Breitbart News. Ms. Hahn graduated from the University of Chicago with a B.A. in Philosophy.
 
Audrey Traynor, who has been Senator Hagerty’s Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Director, will now serve as Press Secretary. Traynor recently served as Communications Assistant for former U.S. Senator David Perdue’s (R-GA) 2020 re-election campaign. She holds a B.A. in Advertising from the University of Georgia.
 
Riley Stamper, who has served as a Legislative Correspondent for Senator Hagerty since January of 2021, will now serve as a Legislative Aide to Senator Hagerty. Mr. Stamper most recently served as Personal Aide to Hagerty during his 2020 campaign. He is a graduate of Wofford College. Stamper is a ninth-generation Tennessean, originally from Knoxville.
 
Nick Elliot, who has served as a Legislative Correspondent for Senator Hagerty since January of 2021, will now serve as a Legislative Aide to Senator Hagerty. Previously, he served as Deputy Field Director for Hagerty’s campaign. Mr. Elliot is a graduate of Georgetown University. He is from Nashville.
  
Additions
 
Jason Hoffman is serving as a Legislative Assistant. Mr. Hoffman joins from Rep. Matt Rosendale’s office (MT, At-Large), where he worked in various capacities since January of 2021. Prior to his time on Capitol Hill, he worked at the White House Office of Management and Budget. Mr. Hoffman is a native of Warren, New Jersey, and a graduate of the George Washington University.
 
Ryleigh Rains is serving as a Legislative Correspondent. Prior to working on Capitol Hill, Ms. Rains obtained her Bachelor’s in Economics and Master’s in Public Service and Administration at Texas A&M University School of Government and Public Service. She is a native of Granbury, Tx.
 
Brandon Jackson is a Press and Digital Assistant. Mr. Jackson is a recent graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and previously served as an intern in both Senator Hagerty’s Washington, D.C., office in 2021 and for Senator Hagerty’s 2020 U.S. Senate campaign. He is a native of Franklin, Tn.
 
Watson Dill is serving as a Staff Assistant. Mr. Dill, a Tennessee native from Nashville, recently completed his B.A. in Political Science from Villanova University.
 

Crutchfield Log Cabin Home Was A Curiosity On Cameron Hill's Pine Street

Police Blotter: Neighbor Drives Through Man's Lawn, Kills His Grass Just To Irritate Him; Woman On Bike Swipes Sign Of Jesus, Hollering "You Ain't Gonna Do This To My Jesus"

An odd collection of log rooms was long a curiosity at the foot of Cameron Hill at 807 Pine St. "The Cabins," that were a temporary home for Thomas Crutchfield Sr. as he built the Crutchfield ... (click for more)

A man on Echo Glen Drive called police in regards to his neighbor, who he said was parking in a no parking zone and driving through his yard. The man showed police camera footage of his neighbor ... (click for more)

Crutchfield Log Cabin Home Was A Curiosity On Cameron Hill's Pine Street

An odd collection of log rooms was long a curiosity at the foot of Cameron Hill at 807 Pine St. "The Cabins," that were a temporary home for Thomas Crutchfield Sr. as he built the Crutchfield House before the Civil War, lasted many years after his early death. Crutchfield was one of the leading contractors in East Tennessee, having learned the art from his father-in-law, Samuel ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Neighbor Drives Through Man's Lawn, Kills His Grass Just To Irritate Him; Woman On Bike Swipes Sign Of Jesus, Hollering "You Ain't Gonna Do This To My Jesus"

A man on Echo Glen Drive called police in regards to his neighbor, who he said was parking in a no parking zone and driving through his yard. The man showed police camera footage of his neighbor having his car parked in the grass on the road in the no parking area, then attempting to reverse, but not being able to reverse, so he drove forward through the man's yard/driveway. The ... (click for more)

Wait Til They Hear The Train Horns At Central Soya

Re: “Also, the panel recommended approval for a $400 million project on 70 acres at the old Central Soya site on Judd Road. It will include 750 housing units.” I truly understand the need for more housing in Chattanooga, but I literally couldn’t contain my morning breakfast when I read the Planning Commission recommended approval for potentially 750 housing units (Lord only knows ... (click for more)

Muffled In Bradley County

The last two years have proven to be controversial when it comes to citizens addressing various governmental bodies across the United States. The most famous was in Loundon County, Va., where elected officials and school board association wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in an attempt to silence parents. Evidence shows that is coming to Tennessee and to Bradley ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: The UT Drive Should Be Lush Instead Of Lust

It had been a few years since I entered the University of Tennessee’s campus via Volunteer Boulevard. Although I had driven the route often during the past 30 years, the drive down that route last month felt like the first time. I was struck by how lust and verdant the surroundings were all the way to the Torchbearer statue. It felt like I was driving through a park, not a ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy's Kelsey Nunley Moore Named To University Of Kentucky Sports Hall Of Fame

Soddy Daisy softball coach and former star pitcher Kelsey Nunley Moore will be one of six inductees into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. She joins a barrier-breaking baseball player, a star basketball center from the 1970s, a track-and-field champion, a top football wide receiver, and a courageous diving coach in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. Jim ... (click for more)


