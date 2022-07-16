Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading :



ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT



a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 9, Division 1,

Sections 9-2, 9-4, 9-5, and 9-6, relative to the Public Art Commission.



FINANCE



b.

An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sewers, Mains,and Drainage, Article VIII, Stormwater Management, Division 7, Fees, by deletingSection 31-358, relating to Elderly Low-Income or Disabled Homeowner Exemptionfrom fees which is not currently authorized under Tennessee law.PLANNINGc. 2022-0138 Andrew Stone (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 1from Ordinance No. 13475 of previous Case No. 2019-0045, on part of an unplattedand unaddressed property on Fringe Road. (District 1) (Recommended forapproval by Planning Commission and Staff)d. 2022-0113 Pratt & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 5117 Gooden Lane, 1326 Mayfield Lane, and anunaddressed property in the 1400 block of Gadd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone toR-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended forapproval by Planning Commission)e. 2022-0131 Michael Long (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1302 Gadd Road, from R-2 ResidentialZone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3)(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)f. 2022-0133 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone and C-5Neighborhood Commercial Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1248, 1259, and 1281 Lester Lane,from R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone, withconditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)g. 2022-0135 Neuhoff-Taylor Architects (R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone,and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 1413 North Concord Road and 6906, 6931, 6957,and two unaddressed parcels in the 6900 block of Concord Circle, from R-1Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, toC-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Planning Version #2)h. 2022-0140 WH Holdings (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone and R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 7548 and 7554 Igou Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone toR-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone and R-1 Residential Zone, subjectto certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by PlanningCommission) (Planning Version #2)i. 2022-0145 James Perry (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1820 and 1830 Gray Road,from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone,subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval byPlanning Commission)j. 2022-0146 EAH Acquisitions, LLC (O-1 Office Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, R-3Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at2000 Gunbarrel Road and 7555 Goodwin Road, from O-1 Office Zone to R-1Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commissionand Staff) (Planning Version #2)k. 2022-0129 Brantley White (R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience CommercialZone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at1558 Vance Road, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience CommercialZone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)l. 2022-0139 Sarah Crocker (U-RD-2 Urban Residential Detached Zone to U-RA-3Urban Residential Attached Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1126 East8 th Street, from U-RD-2 Urban Residential Detached Zone to U-RA-3 UrbanResidential Attached Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by PlanningCommission and Staff)m. 2022-0142 Len’Torry Coleman (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift ConditionNo. 2 from Ordinance No. 13744 of previous Case No. 2021-0162 for 2101 SouthWatkins Street. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by PlanningCommission and Staff)PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSParksn. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to award up to $40,000 to Habitatfor Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area, to construct a house at 227 Canary Circlefor affordable homeownership. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to award up to $40,000 to Habitatfor Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area, to construct a house at 3420 KirklandAvenue for affordable homeownership. (District 7)FINANCEd. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 28348, “A resolution authorizingAdministrators and Directors of the City of Chattanooga to apply for and, if awarded,accept grants under $25,000.00,” to accept grants under $50,000.00 only if they donot require matching funds and do not place operational obligations on the City, andthose grants awarded will be reported to the City Council not less than on a quarterlybasis.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. A resolution confirming the re-appointment of Sylvester Harris to the PoliceAdvisory and Review Committee for District 8, with a term beginning August 1,2022, and expiring August 1, 2026. (District 8)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTd. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to award up to $40,000.00 toHabitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area, to construct a house at 278 West36th Street for affordable homeownership. (District 7)e. 2022-05 Carmen Patty (Short Term Vacation Rental Application). A resolutionapproving Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 18-STVR-00170 for propertylocated at 1789 E. 12th Street. (District 8)f. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreementto Exercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially theform attached, to lease approximately one thousand one hundred forty-two (1,142)square feet of office space at 1715 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No.156B-D-011, for an additional term of three (3) months, through October 31, 2022,for the rent of one dollar ($1.00) per term. (District 8)g. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreementto Exercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially theform attached, to lease approximately nineteen thousand five hundred sixteen(19,516) square feet of warehouse space at 1815 E. Main Street, identified as TaxMap No. 156B-D-009, for an additional term of three (3) months, through October31, 2022, for the rent of one dollar ($1.00) per term. (District 8)h. A resolution authorizing the exemption of the City of Chattanooga and its affiliatedboards and commissions from certain procedures of the application process for TaxIncrement Financing when the City of Chattanooga and its affiliated boards andcommissions initiate the TIF approval process, because the City of Chattanooga andits affiliated boards and commissions are seeking approval for Tax IncrementFinancing related to the redevelopment of the South Broad District, and following allprocedures for Tax Increment Financing required by the State of Tennessee.i. A resolution of intent that (i) the proposed City of Chattanooga South Broad DistrictTax Increment Financing Redevelopment Project (“Project”) will provide necessaryimprovements to public infrastructure that the City of Chattanooga (the “City”) wantsto occur within the proposed time for the project, but does not currently plan to effectin the short term under its existing capital improvement plans or has not fully fundedunder its existing capital plans; (ii) the City Council will consider an EconomicImpact Plan prepared and submitted by the City of Chattanooga IndustrialDevelopment Board, with aid from the City of Chattanooga’s Department ofEconomic Development, with respect to the South Broad District Project, and (iii) theCity Council authorizes the City of Chattanooga's Industrial Development Board tohold a public hearing related to the South Broad District Tax Increment FinancingEconomic Impact Plan.FIREj. A resolution authorizing the Director of Wireless Communications to execute a LeaseAgreement for the Tennessee Valley Regional Communications System (TVRCS)with Coal Creek Ventures for a tower site located on Windrock Mountain in AndersonCounty for a term of three (3) years and with a monthly rental amount of $1,600.00for years one (1) through three (3), with an escalating clause for years four (4)through nine (9), as described herein, for a total of $57,600.00.k. A resolution authorizing the Director of Wireless Communications to execute a LeaseAgreement for the Tennessee Valley Regional Communications System (TVRCS)with Coal Creek Ventures for a tower site located on Cross Mountain in CampbellCounty for a term of three (3) years and with a monthly rental amount of $1,600.00for years one (1) through three (3), with an escalating clause for years four (4)through nine (9), as described herein, for a total of $57,600.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEl. A resolution to accept and approve the Chattanooga Relief and Recovery AllocationPlan.m. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a SubrecipientAgreement with AIM Center Inc. to develop supportive housing, for an amount not toexceed $1.5 million.n. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a SubrecipientAgreement with Chattanooga 2.0 for the Quality Matters Fund, for an amount not toexceed $500,000.00.o. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a SubrecipientAgreement with the Chattanooga Housing Authority for James A. Henry SchoolRenovations and Head Start Expansion Infrastructure, for an amount not to exceed $2million.p. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a SubrecipientAgreement with Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, for a purchase-rehab-resaleprogram, for an amount not to exceed $1 million.q. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a SubrecipientAgreement with the Chattanooga School of Language for a Language TrainingInitiative for First Responders and support services, for an amount not to exceed$45,000.00.r. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a SubrecipientAgreement with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, for an amountnot to exceed $1 million.s. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a SubrecipientAgreement with Community Haven for a Violence Interruption Initiative, for anamount not to exceed $1 million.t. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a SubrecipientAgreement with the Company Lab (Co. Lab) to foster minority entrepreneurshipthrough the Founder’s Fund, for an amount not to exceed $800,000.00.u. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a SubrecipientAgreement with Dynamo Studios for a Mobile Studio Lab Youth EngagementInitiative, for an amount not to exceed $200,000.00.

v. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with the Enterprise Center to expand the EdConnect Program, for an

amount not to exceed $1.5 million.



w. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with First Baptist Cares for a Mental Health Outreach Initiative, for an

amount not to exceed $250,000.00.



x. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with Greater Tucker Community Development Corporation to develop

affordable housing for seniors, for an amount not to exceed $1.5 million.



y. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with Kingdom Partners to develop affordable housing in partnership with

faith-based organizations, for an amount not to exceed $1.8 million.



z. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with Kingdom Partners to develop a Youth Mentorship Network, for an

amount not to exceed $500,000.00.



aa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with Kingship Chess Group for the Choices with Chess Youth Mentorship

Program, for an amount not to exceed $150,000.00.



bb. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with Launch Chattanooga for a Kitchen Incubator Initiative, for an

amount not to exceed $200,000.00.



cc. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with Lifespring Community Health for a Mental Health Access Initiative

for Pediatrics and Families, for an amount not to exceed $600,000.00.



dd. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with Net Resource Foundation for an initiative to catalyze economic

vitality in the Alton Park Community, for an amount not to exceed $250,000.00.



ee. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with Pneuma Ministries for Early Learning Access Expansion, for an

amount not to exceed $355,000.00.



ff. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with Purpose Point Learning Academy for Early Learning Access

Expansion, for an amount not to exceed $750,000.00.



gg. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with the Pursuit of Happiness for underserved and under-resourced youth

for a Youth Mentorship Initiative, for an amount not to exceed $500,000.00.



hh. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with Reach One Teach One for a Youth Development Program, for an

amount not to exceed $75,000.00.



ii. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with Richmont Graduate University for a Mental Health Diversity

Initiative, for an amount not to exceed $200,000.00.



jj. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with Rise Chattanooga for the Teaching Kitchen Initiative, for an amount

not to exceed $250,000.00.



kk. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with Step Up on Second Street Inc., for supportive services, for an amount

not to exceed $1.5 million.



ll. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga for the Family Prosperity

Initiative, for an amount not to exceed $1 million.



mm. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga for a capital investment,

for an amount not to exceed $500,000.00.



nn. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System for an initiative to expand

mental health support in emergency departments, for an amount not to exceed

$175,000.00.



oo. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with World Changers for a Home Repair Program, for an amount not to

exceed $60,000.00.



pp. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient

Agreement with the YMCA of Chattanooga to expand the Y-Cap Program, for an

amount not to exceed $300,000.00.



PARKS & PUBLIC WORKS



Public Works



qq. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

execute Change Order No. 1 for blanket Contract No. W-019-002-201, Sanitary

Sewer Installation and Repair at ISS and related facilities, with Talley Construction

Company, Inc., to extend the contract for three (3) months, and to amend certain unit

price line items due to supply chain increases.



8. Purchases.



9. Committee Reports.



10. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):



? STVR Appeal Hearing, 306 Laverne Drive - (District 6).



11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



12. Adjournment.





