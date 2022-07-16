Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading :
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 9, Division 1,
Sections 9-2, 9-4, 9-5, and 9-6, relative to the Public Art Commission.
FINANCE
b.
An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sewers, Mains,
and Drainage, Article VIII, Stormwater Management, Division 7, Fees, by deleting
Section 31-358, relating to Elderly Low-Income or Disabled Homeowner Exemption
from fees which is not currently authorized under Tennessee law.
PLANNING
c. 2022-0138 Andrew Stone (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 1
from Ordinance No. 13475 of previous Case No. 2019-0045, on part of an unplatted
and unaddressed property on Fringe Road. (District 1) (Recommended for
approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
d. 2022-0113 Pratt & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 5117 Gooden Lane, 1326 Mayfield Lane, and an
unaddressed property in the 1400 block of Gadd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to
R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for
approval by Planning Commission)
e. 2022-0131 Michael Long (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1302 Gadd Road, from R-2 Residential
Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3)
(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
f. 2022-0133 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone and C-5
Neighborhood Commercial Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1248, 1259, and 1281 Lester Lane,
from R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone, with
conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
g. 2022-0135 Neuhoff-Taylor Architects (R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone,
and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 1413 North Concord Road and 6906, 6931, 6957,
and two unaddressed parcels in the 6900 block of Concord Circle, from R-1
Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to
C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)
(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Planning Version #2)
h. 2022-0140 WH Holdings (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone and R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 7548 and 7554 Igou Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to
R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone and R-1 Residential Zone, subject
to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning
Commission) (Planning Version #2)
i. 2022-0145 James Perry (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1820 and 1830 Gray Road,
from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone,
subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by
Planning Commission)
j. 2022-0146 EAH Acquisitions, LLC (O-1 Office Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, R-3
Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at
2000 Gunbarrel Road and 7555 Goodwin Road, from O-1 Office Zone to R-1
Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission
and Staff) (Planning Version #2)
k. 2022-0129 Brantley White (R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial
Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at
1558 Vance Road, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial
Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District
6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)
l. 2022-0139 Sarah Crocker (U-RD-2 Urban Residential Detached Zone to U-RA-3
Urban Residential Attached Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1126 East
8 th Street, from U-RD-2 Urban Residential Detached Zone to U-RA-3 Urban
Residential Attached Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning
Commission and Staff)
m. 2022-0142 Len’Torry Coleman (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition
No. 2 from Ordinance No. 13744 of previous Case No. 2021-0162 for 2101 South
Watkins Street. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning
Commission and Staff)
PARKS & PUBLIC WORKS
Parks
n. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Section 26-23,
Rental Rates for Municipal Parks, All Other Municipal Parks, subsections (C)(1)(A),
Venue Rates for Greenway Farm Park and Conference Center.
VI. Ordinances – First Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2022-0097 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed
property in the 7500 block of Standifer Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to
R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
(Deferred from 07-12-2022)
b. 2022-0125 Alex Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1850 Newell Avenue, from R-1
Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning
Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 07-12-2022)
c. 2022-0130 Edward Thrasher (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two unaddressed properties in
the 300 block of North Highland Park Avenue, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for
approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 07-12-2022)
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution approving the Economic Impact Plan for the North River Commerce
Center Industrial Park Tax Increment Financing Development Area, subject to certain
conditions. (Districts 2 & 3)
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to award up to $40,000 to Habitat
for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area, to construct a house at 227 Canary Circle
for affordable homeownership. (District 7)
c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to award up to $40,000 to Habitat
for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area, to construct a house at 3420 Kirkland
Avenue for affordable homeownership. (District 7)
FINANCE
d. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 28348, “A resolution authorizing
Administrators and Directors of the City of Chattanooga to apply for and, if awarded,
accept grants under $25,000.00,” to accept grants under $50,000.00 only if they do
not require matching funds and do not place operational obligations on the City, and
those grants awarded will be reported to the City Council not less than on a quarterly
basis.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Committee Reports.
X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XI. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, JULY 26, 2022
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
5. Ordinances - Final Reading :
PLANNING
c. 2022-0130 Edward Thrasher (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two unaddressed properties in
the 300 block of North Highland Park Avenue, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for
approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
6. Ordinances - First Reading : (None)
7. Resolutions:
COUNCIL OFFICE
a. A resolution confirming the re-appointment of Kay Baker to the Police Advisory and
Review Committee for District 2, with a term beginning August 1, 2022, and expiring
August 1, 2026. (District 2)
b. A resolution confirming the re-appointment of Mary Anne Hensley to the Police
Advisory and Review Committee for District 3, with a term beginning August 1,
2022, and expiring August 1, 2026. (District 3)
c. A resolution confirming the re-appointment of Sylvester Harris to the Police
Advisory and Review Committee for District 8, with a term beginning August 1,
2022, and expiring August 1, 2026. (District 8)
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to award up to $40,000.00 to
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area, to construct a house at 278 West
36th Street for affordable homeownership. (District 7)
e. 2022-05 Carmen Patty (Short Term Vacation Rental Application). A resolution
approving Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 18-STVR-00170 for property
located at 1789 E. 12th Street. (District 8)
f. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement
to Exercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the
form attached, to lease approximately one thousand one hundred forty-two (1,142)
square feet of office space at 1715 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No.
156B-D-011, for an additional term of three (3) months, through October 31, 2022,
for the rent of one dollar ($1.00) per term. (District 8)
g. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement
to Exercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the
form attached, to lease approximately nineteen thousand five hundred sixteen
(19,516) square feet of warehouse space at 1815 E. Main Street, identified as Tax
Map No. 156B-D-009, for an additional term of three (3) months, through October
31, 2022, for the rent of one dollar ($1.00) per term. (District 8)
h. A resolution authorizing the exemption of the City of Chattanooga and its affiliated
boards and commissions from certain procedures of the application process for Tax
Increment Financing when the City of Chattanooga and its affiliated boards and
commissions initiate the TIF approval process, because the City of Chattanooga and
its affiliated boards and commissions are seeking approval for Tax Increment
Financing related to the redevelopment of the South Broad District, and following all
procedures for Tax Increment Financing required by the State of Tennessee.
i. A resolution of intent that (i) the proposed City of Chattanooga South Broad District
Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Project (“Project”) will provide necessary
improvements to public infrastructure that the City of Chattanooga (the “City”) wants
to occur within the proposed time for the project, but does not currently plan to effect
in the short term under its existing capital improvement plans or has not fully funded
under its existing capital plans; (ii) the City Council will consider an Economic
Impact Plan prepared and submitted by the City of Chattanooga Industrial
Development Board, with aid from the City of Chattanooga’s Department of
Economic Development, with respect to the South Broad District Project, and (iii) the
City Council authorizes the City of Chattanooga's Industrial Development Board to
hold a public hearing related to the South Broad District Tax Increment Financing
Economic Impact Plan.
FIRE
j. A resolution authorizing the Director of Wireless Communications to execute a Lease
Agreement for the Tennessee Valley Regional Communications System (TVRCS)
with Coal Creek Ventures for a tower site located on Windrock Mountain in Anderson
County for a term of three (3) years and with a monthly rental amount of $1,600.00
for years one (1) through three (3), with an escalating clause for years four (4)
through nine (9), as described herein, for a total of $57,600.00.
k. A resolution authorizing the Director of Wireless Communications to execute a Lease
Agreement for the Tennessee Valley Regional Communications System (TVRCS)
with Coal Creek Ventures for a tower site located on Cross Mountain in Campbell
County for a term of three (3) years and with a monthly rental amount of $1,600.00
for years one (1) through three (3), with an escalating clause for years four (4)
through nine (9), as described herein, for a total of $57,600.00.
MAYOR’S OFFICE
l. A resolution to accept and approve the Chattanooga Relief and Recovery Allocation
Plan.
m. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with AIM Center Inc. to develop supportive housing, for an amount not to
exceed $1.5 million.
n. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with Chattanooga 2.0 for the Quality Matters Fund, for an amount not to
exceed $500,000.00.
o. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with the Chattanooga Housing Authority for James A. Henry School
Renovations and Head Start Expansion Infrastructure, for an amount not to exceed $2
million.
p. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, for a purchase-rehab-resale
program, for an amount not to exceed $1 million.
q. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with the Chattanooga School of Language for a Language Training
Initiative for First Responders and support services, for an amount not to exceed
$45,000.00.
r. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, for an amount
not to exceed $1 million.
s. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with Community Haven for a Violence Interruption Initiative, for an
amount not to exceed $1 million.
t. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with the Company Lab (Co. Lab) to foster minority entrepreneurship
through the Founder’s Fund, for an amount not to exceed $800,000.00.
u. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with Dynamo Studios for a Mobile Studio Lab Youth Engagement
Initiative, for an amount not to exceed $200,000.00.
v. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with the Enterprise Center to expand the EdConnect Program, for an
amount not to exceed $1.5 million.
w. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with First Baptist Cares for a Mental Health Outreach Initiative, for an
amount not to exceed $250,000.00.
x. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with Greater Tucker Community Development Corporation to develop
affordable housing for seniors, for an amount not to exceed $1.5 million.
y. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with Kingdom Partners to develop affordable housing in partnership with
faith-based organizations, for an amount not to exceed $1.8 million.
z. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with Kingdom Partners to develop a Youth Mentorship Network, for an
amount not to exceed $500,000.00.
aa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with Kingship Chess Group for the Choices with Chess Youth Mentorship
Program, for an amount not to exceed $150,000.00.
bb. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with Launch Chattanooga for a Kitchen Incubator Initiative, for an
amount not to exceed $200,000.00.
cc. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with Lifespring Community Health for a Mental Health Access Initiative
for Pediatrics and Families, for an amount not to exceed $600,000.00.
dd. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with Net Resource Foundation for an initiative to catalyze economic
vitality in the Alton Park Community, for an amount not to exceed $250,000.00.
ee. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with Pneuma Ministries for Early Learning Access Expansion, for an
amount not to exceed $355,000.00.
ff. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with Purpose Point Learning Academy for Early Learning Access
Expansion, for an amount not to exceed $750,000.00.
gg. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with the Pursuit of Happiness for underserved and under-resourced youth
for a Youth Mentorship Initiative, for an amount not to exceed $500,000.00.
hh. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with Reach One Teach One for a Youth Development Program, for an
amount not to exceed $75,000.00.
ii. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with Richmont Graduate University for a Mental Health Diversity
Initiative, for an amount not to exceed $200,000.00.
jj. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with Rise Chattanooga for the Teaching Kitchen Initiative, for an amount
not to exceed $250,000.00.
kk. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with Step Up on Second Street Inc., for supportive services, for an amount
not to exceed $1.5 million.
ll. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga for the Family Prosperity
Initiative, for an amount not to exceed $1 million.
mm. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga for a capital investment,
for an amount not to exceed $500,000.00.
nn. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System for an initiative to expand
mental health support in emergency departments, for an amount not to exceed
$175,000.00.
oo. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with World Changers for a Home Repair Program, for an amount not to
exceed $60,000.00.
pp. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient
Agreement with the YMCA of Chattanooga to expand the Y-Cap Program, for an
amount not to exceed $300,000.00.
PARKS & PUBLIC WORKS
Public Works
qq. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
execute Change Order No. 1 for blanket Contract No. W-019-002-201, Sanitary
Sewer Installation and Repair at ISS and related facilities, with Talley Construction
Company, Inc., to extend the contract for three (3) months, and to amend certain unit
price line items due to supply chain increases.
8. Purchases.
9. Committee Reports.
10. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):
? STVR Appeal Hearing, 306 Laverne Drive - (District 6).
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
12. Adjournment.