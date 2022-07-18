 Monday, July 18, 2022 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Mayor Kelly Appoints Kirsten Yates As Senior Advisor For Communications And Digital Strategy

Monday, July 18, 2022

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly Monday announced the appointment of Kirsten Yates as senior advisor for Communications and Digital Strategy. 

Working with the mayor and the chief of staff, as well as other senior administration officials, Ms. Yates will lead the development and implementation of a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the city of Chattanooga to help educate and engage residents through the lens of the Kelly administration’s goals and priorities. Ms. Yates will also manage the mayor’s Office of Communications, including a team who work together to ensure residents receive accurate, timely, and transparent information about issues impacting their communities, said officials. 

Ms. Yates comes to the city with more than 12 years of experience leading communications for dynamic government programs, multifaceted social marketing campaigns, as well as crisis and emergency responses. She spent more than eight years in various leadership roles at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including two recent deployments to lead communications for major federal COVID-19 vaccine distribution programs and the agency’s vaccine effectiveness research efforts. Prior to joining the Kelly administration, Ms. Yates was serving as deputy lead of CDC’s new, multi-million dollar healthcare infection control education and partnership collaborative. 

Ms. Yates received her master’s degree in public health from Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health, where a large portion of her studies focused on how to effectively use communication and education principles to motivate positive behavior change in communities. She holds a B.A. in English from Vanderbilt University.

“Kirsten has worked on some of our nation’s most important communications challenges and brings a tremendous amount of communications leadership and experience to our team and our city,” said Mayor Kelly. “I know she will play a vital role in keeping our residents informed, elevating our city across the nation, and engaging every part of our community. That’s why I am excited and grateful that she will be sharing her expertise and heart for public service with my administration and the city of Chattanooga.”

As Mayor Kelly focuses on advancing his One Chattanooga strategic vision, Ms. Yates will be responsible for ensuring Chattanoogans are engaged, informed, and involved along the way.


July 18, 2022

Police Blotter: $200 Stolen From Woman's Unlocked Car Overnight; Woman's Caregiver Uses Her Credit Card, Then Refuses To Leave Because It Was Accidental

July 18, 2022

Mayor Kelly Appoints Kirsten Yates As Senior Advisor For Communications And Digital Strategy

July 18, 2022

Tennessee Right To Life PAC Endorses Greg Martin For State House


A woman on Chandler Avenue told police that overnight someone had been inside of her vehicle and stolen $200 cash. She said she believes that she left her vehicle unlocked when she came home ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly Monday announced the appointment of Kirsten Yates as senior advisor for Communications and Digital Strategy. Working with the mayor and the chief of staff, as well ... (click for more)

The state's oldest and largest pro-life organization has endorsed Greg Martin for TN House District 26 representing Hamilton County. Citing Mr. Martin’s demonstrated commitment to defending Tennessee's ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: $200 Stolen From Woman's Unlocked Car Overnight; Woman's Caregiver Uses Her Credit Card, Then Refuses To Leave Because It Was Accidental

A woman on Chandler Avenue told police that overnight someone had been inside of her vehicle and stolen $200 cash. She said she believes that she left her vehicle unlocked when she came home from work. She did not provide any suspect information. * * * A woman told police she was on her phone in the parking lot at McDonald's, 5440 Hwy. 153. She said a man walked out of ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly Appoints Kirsten Yates As Senior Advisor For Communications And Digital Strategy

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly Monday announced the appointment of Kirsten Yates as senior advisor for Communications and Digital Strategy. Working with the mayor and the chief of staff, as well as other senior administration officials, Ms. Yates will lead the development and implementation of a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the city of Chattanooga to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep The Dean Of County Clerks

Normally an elected official stays out of other candidates' races, especially when their name is also on the ballot. However, this election cycle, we, the undersigned Constitutional Officers of Hamilton County, wish to unite in support of one of our own. Bill Knowles is mentor to most of us, a mainstay at the Courthouse, a leader of innovation in County Clerks' offices statewide, ... (click for more)

Faculty Members Were Factor In Decision To End UTC Baseball

I was on the inaugural University of Chattanooga Baseball team in 1967-68 (starting right fielder and clean-up hitter). As the record shows and many have written, we were good. Thank you to Mr. Summers for his continued interest in a UTC Baseball program. Several reasons for the termination of the program are contributing factors, but one to my knowledge has not been mentioned ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Edge North Carolina FC On First Half Goals

A strong first half gives the Chattanooga Red Wolves the edge over North Carolina FC in a nerve-racking 2-1 win. An overly physical North Carolina granted multiple opportunities for Chattanooga within the opening minutes of play. Red Wolves’ midfielder José Carrera-Garcia and forward Rafael Mentzingen threatened in the fourth minute as the duo connected on a cross and ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Wins Big At Flower City Union

Chattanooga FC overpowered Flower City Union in a dominant 5-0 victory on Saturday night. Goals from Markus Naglestad (2), Alex Jaimes, Taylor Gray, and Roddy Green capped off a comprehensive performance on the road in Rochester, NY. The boys in blue made the trip up north in the midst of an eight-match unbeaten run, which included a 5-1 thrashing of Flower City back in May. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors