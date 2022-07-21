Police Blotter: Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Stole Temp Tag From His Car; Trash Truck Pulls Down Power Line When Dumping Trash Can, Knocking Out TV Service To Resident

A man on Shallowford Road told police he thinks his ex-girlfriend stole his temp tag off of his vehicle when she came over the night before to bring him his daughter. He said that the vehicle was parked in front of the business. He said that she showed up around 11 p.m. in a new rental car. Police then went inside to view the video footage and after looking through the footage, police were not able to find where anyone besides the man or his acquaintances were walking around his vehicle. His vehicle was parked in the front, but it was backed in where the tag was not visible. At this, time there is not enough information to prove the ex-girlfriend stole his tag.

* * *.

A woman on Honeysuckle Drive told police she left her residence to go to the store around 5 p.m. She said that when she left, her Nissan Pathfinder was still in the driveway. She said that when

she arrived home at 6 p.m., the Pathfinder was gone. She said the keys were not with the vehicle. Police checked and it appeared as though no one repossessed the vehicle. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC. Police later were able to track the vehicle to 5606 Belaire Dr. We dusted the car for prints and were able to obtain a few prints to turn into AFIS. Police notified the woman that they located the vehicle and she asked that we have it towed, due to them not having another key. Johnny's Wrecker came and towed the vehicle once police were done processing it for prints. Police looked for cameras in the area, but could not locate any that would have footage of who was in the vehicle. Police had the vehicle taken out of NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman told police someone damaged her vehicle while parked at United Grocery Outlet, 4758 Highway 58, between 1:30-2 p.m. She said she noticed the damage when she got home. She said the damage was to the rear passenger taillight and bumper; the taillight was busted and there were dents/scratches on the bumper.

* * *



A woman told police she arrived to work at 9 a.m. at a business at 6052 Lee Hwy., and had not gone back to her vehicle until she called police at 6:15 p.m. She said when she got back to her vehicle, the driver's window was busted. She opened the door and notice her wallet was gone. The wallet contained all her credit cards, $20 and her drivers license. The cameras at the business did not capture anything due to the distance of the parking lot.

* * *

While on patrol on 4th Avenue, police observed a woman holding a sign on the off-ramp of Interstate 24 westbound. The woman did not identify herself, but other officers were familiar with her. The woman was identified and she could not hold a conversation with police and did not want to cooperate with identifying herself. She was verified to have no wants or warrants. She was asked to throw the sign away and leave the scene. She said she would throw the sign away. Police watched her leave the scene with no incident.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Kirkland Avenue. A man told police he hired a

neighbor to do some yard work for him. There was a misunderstanding on what work was to be

done between them. The man paid the neighbor for the work he did. The man said he does not want to deal with the neighbor again and does not want him on his property. Police informed the neighbor if he were to come back on the man's property, he would be trespassing. At this point there is no crime and the neighbor was released from the scene.

* * *

Officers observed a reported suspicious vehicle leave the Micro Hotel at 7014 McCutcheon. Officers attempted to run the tag, but could not get a return. Officers lost the vehicle and located the vehicle at 7010 McCutcheon Road unoccupied. It is unknown where the driver went.

* * *

A man told police he was at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, doing grocery shopping and when he came back out, he found the passenger side door of his vehicle damaged.

* * *

A woman on E. 24th Street Court told police she noticed that there was a bullet hole to her

window and drywall inside her living room around 7 p.m. The damage to the window is worth $250. The damage to the drywall is worth $200. She said she picked up what looked like some broken drywall and it was a bullet. Police did observe the damage to the window and drywall. Police summited the bullet into the Property Division for evidence. Police did not locate any shell casing outside the building or around the area. Police gave the woman a complaint card.

* * *

Police responded to an alarm at a business at 708 S. Orchard Knob Avenue. Police found a Hyundai Tuscon parked in front of the building; however, all the doors to the building were locked and there were no signs of forced entry.

* * *

A stolen vehicle was found abandoned at 1903 S. Beech St. The owner was notified by Dispatch and responded to the scene and retook possession of the vehicle. The vehicle was removed from NCIC. No indicating evidence was found inside the vehicle for an suspect information.

* * *

An employee at Lane Steel Fabricators, 4311 7th Ave., told police that at some point during the night someone stole the starter out of a Yard Crane and also damaged the radiator. It is unknown when this happened and there is no suspect info.

* * *

A woman on S. Lovell Avenue told police that the employees that work for Home RX (1214 McCallie Ave.) cut down a garden area on her property. She said she confronted the workers, who told her that they were just doing what they were told. Police cannot see the paperwork showing the property lines, but told one of the Home RX employees on scene that they needed to have concrete clarity about property lines prior to doing any work. They said that they would relay the info to their boss.

* * *



An employee at the Chattanooga Convention Center, 1150 Carter St., told police that over the weekend, unknown suspect(s) entered one of the Convention Center Halls and stole the

following items: Wireless Microphone Kit #1; Receiver #5231002092; Belt Pack #5231001153; Handheld Microphone #5231001408; Wireless Microphone Kit #2; Receiver #5231002070; Belt Pack #5141001147; Handheld Microphone #523100152; and Video Projector Lens (No serial number at time of report). No suspect information available.

* * *

A Chattanooga Public Works trash truck was picking up trash from residences on Shady Lane, when they picked up a can and it got caught on the power line while dumping into the truck and pulled the line down. The line was located in the center of the driveway, as was the trash can when they picked it up. The homeowner requested a report for property damage, saying that her TVs would not turn on. Police were able to confirm that the TV's were not turning on.