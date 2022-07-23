 Saturday, July 23, 2022 92.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

2 People Injured While Escaping Burning Boat Saturday Morning

Saturday, July 23, 2022
- photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

Two people were injured while escaping a burning boat Saturday morning.

Chattanooga firefighters worked to quickly tackle the fire in the Chickamauga Lock. Units responded to Trailhead Drive at 8:13 a.m. and found the burning vessel. Smoke from the fire could be seen by drivers on Highway 153 as CFD companies rushed to the scene.

Two people in the boat got out and started swimming. They were picked up by a construction boat in the area.

Fireboat 10 knocked the flames down with a deck gun. Then the boat was pulled it out of the lock into the river so crews could finish extinguishing the fire. The boat will be towed out of the water.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The two passengers who jumped into the water were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Squad 19, Fireboats 6 and 10, Tanker 22, Engine 22, and Battalion 3 (Blue Shift) responded.


July 23, 2022

Breaking News

4 Inmates Escape From Silverdale Saturday Morning; 2 Are Captured, But Other 2 Are Sought

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Corrections Services personnel found on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. that four inmates in a minimum security housing unit at the Silverdale Detention Center were missing during headcount. The facility was immediately placed on lockdown and an investigation revealed the inmates breached an exterior door and scaled the perimeter barbed wire fence.

Jerome Hadley Arrested For Shooting Man Who Kicked Him Out Of 3rd Street Club In April

Jerome Hadley, 62, of 7609 Standifer Gap Road, was arrested on July 21 in connection with a shooting at The Office club on E. 3rd Street. Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded to reports of a person shot on April 2 at approximately 12:23 a.m. in the are of 1401 E. 3rd St. A gray sedan was seen driving west on E. 3rd Street in the area and police initiated

Opinion

Homelessness And Its Effects On Local Business

I remember watching the news during 2020 and 2021 and seeing reports of local governments in Seattle, New York, and other progressive cities purchasing apartments and hotels to house their homeless population. While this may have started as a noble ideal, it was clear from the reports that such actions only worsened addiction problems and made the homeless population further dependent

Roy Exum: Hillsdale President Never Called Teachers Dumb

Here is hope that common sense and cooler heads will prevail when the Hamilton County School Board convenes later this afternoon. Board Chairman Tucker McClendon wants the group to issue a resolution that will lambast Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn for calling teachers dumb which, of course, never happened. On Tuesday of this week, the same Larry Arnn penned an opinion

Sports

Media Poll Predicts Alabama As SEC Champion

Alabama has been predicted to win the 2022 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days. Alabama received an overwhelming 158 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 3 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Georgia was second with 18 votes. The Bulldogs were selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 1254 points,

Smokies Hand Lookouts Third Straight Loss

Two of the most important components needed to win baseball games at any level is pitching and hitting. Defense always plays a part, but those first two are really important. The Chattanooga Lookouts have struggled all season with starting pitching and at times, a lack of hitting. As a result, they are in last place in the Double AA North division standings with a 4-15 record


