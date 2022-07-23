2 People Injured While Escaping Burning Boat Saturday Morning

Two people were injured while escaping a burning boat Saturday morning.

Chattanooga firefighters worked to quickly tackle the fire in the Chickamauga Lock. Units responded to Trailhead Drive at 8:13 a.m. and found the burning vessel. Smoke from the fire could be seen by drivers on Highway 153 as CFD companies rushed to the scene.

Two people in the boat got out and started swimming. They were picked up by a construction boat in the area.

Fireboat 10 knocked the flames down with a deck gun. Then the boat was pulled it out of the lock into the river so crews could finish extinguishing the fire. The boat will be towed out of the water.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The two passengers who jumped into the water were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Squad 19, Fireboats 6 and 10, Tanker 22, Engine 22, and Battalion 3 (Blue Shift) responded.