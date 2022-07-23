4 Inmates Escape From Silverdale Saturday Morning; 2 Are Captured, But Other 2 Are Sought

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Services personnel found on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. that four inmates in a minimum security housing unit at the Silverdale Detention Center were missing during headcount.

The facility was immediately placed on lockdown and an investigation revealed the inmates breached an exterior door and scaled the perimeter barbed wire fence.

Within the first few hours of this investigation, two of the four inmates were captured by HCSO personnel at a local motel off McCutcheon Road.

Johnny Bryant was charged with burglary, resisting arrest or obstruction, evading arrest, possession of drug, paraphernalia, and felony Escape.

William Atkins was charged with resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of methamphetamine for resale, theft of property, and felony escape.

At this time, HCSO personnel, along with law enforcement partners, are continuing to search for the two remaining inmates and pursuing active leads as to their whereabouts.

They are Justin Lynn Conner, described as having brown eyes, blond hair, and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He is approximately 5’8” tall and presently has charges from the UTC Police Department, HCSO, Chattanooga Police Department, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and the Soddy Daisy Police Department. His charges are as follows:

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



· Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale/Manufacturing

· Use of Stolen Plates

· Theft of Property

· Criminal Impersonation

· Theft of Property over $2,500

· Driving on Revoked/Suspended License (x3)

· Misdemeanor Evading

· Window Tint Violation

· Felony Escape

Trevor Lynn Hall is described as having brown eyes, brown hair and weighs approximately 225 pounds. He is approximately 6’2’ inches tall and presently has charges from the Soddy Daisy Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. His charges are as follows:

· Contraband in a Penal Institution

· Evading Arrest

· Theft of Property (Parole Violation)

· Felony Escape

Anyone with any information as to their whereabouts should immediately contact 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

