Man Who Was Shot And Killed At The City View Apartments Caught Stray Bullet As He Played Cards In His Bed

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

A man who was shot and killed at the City View Apartments on June 12 caught a stray bullet as he lay in bed in his unit playing cards on his computer, police said.

Detectives said Jamaal Cameron Lee White, 22, fired a barrage of shots at a vehicle after seeing a woman get out of his car and go into the other vehicle.

Police responded to the City View Apartments at 2709 Citico Ave. at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 12 on report of a person shot.

Police found Cecil Scoffield in an apartment in Building B suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was located nearby in her blue Nissan Sentra with a gunshot wound to the back. Another woman was in the vehicle, and confirmed to be a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. The vehicle had numerous bullet holes to multiple sides of the vehicle and officers located multiple spent 9mm casings and evidence of shootings at the scene.

Investigators collected 17 shell casings and a side mirror from the blue car, which was several hundred feet from the apartment.  Investigators found the side mirror to be missing from the Nissan Sentra, and multiple bullet holes in the hood, windshield and driver's side. 

Police said evidence and a timeline indicated the Nissan was traveling west down the hill close to Buildings G and H when it was fired on. It appeared the shooter "tracked" the Nissan as it passed by, resulting in rounds being fired in multiple directions, including downhill towards Building B. One round fired toward the Nissan appeared to have traveled downhill, passing through Cecil Scoffield's computer screen, striking him as he sat on his bed playing cards. 

Witnesses on scene told investigators the shooter was White, a resident of Building H.  Witnesses said he owns a gray BMW 328i and that on that day, White saw a person inside his vehicle without permission.  They said that person then got into a nearby vehicle and attempted to flee the scene. Witnesses said White then positioned himself between that vehicle and any available exit and proceeded to fire on that vehicle as it attempted to flee.

Upon further investigation, police determined the passenger in the Nissan was the person who had been inside White's vehicle.

Police made numerous attempts to reach White between June 15 and July 20, but he did not respond. Police said during this time, White's family members gave police false information about his whereabouts. On July 20, White was observed driving his gray BMW in Gwinnett County, Ga. and was detained by officers there.

White is charged with criminal homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and reckless endangerment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.


