July 28, 2022
While on patrol in an area of multiple hotels and businesses on Lee Highway associated with high crime, an officer saw a black male standing on the City Church property near an entrance to the building. The church did not appear to be open nor had any staff on site at the time. The officer asked the man to walk towards the property line where the officer was parked because the gates ... (click for more)
Rhea County School Superintendent Jessie Messimer along with School Board Budget Chairman Perry Massengale and Board Member John Mincy appeared before the Rhea County Commission’s budget committee in a high noon Wednesday standoff over the schools' proposed budget.
The estimated $34 million budget, according to Supt. Messimer, is coming in $100,000 less than last year's budget. ... (click for more)
To all my East Ridge friends and concerned citizens,
As a former citizen, former assistant district attorney in Hamilton County, former city attorney for the city of East Ridge and former judge of East Ridge, I urge each of you to vote against the two below referendums to make the court clerk an employee of the city of East Ridge as opposed to an elected official and to allow ... (click for more)
Well, it seems like Chairman Smedley may be a little bitter over the election results, wanting Weston and Zach to "release" all their emails to the Lookouts' owner since 2014. And what does she expect to find? A smoking gun? To show what?
Perhaps Weston is listening to the citizens of Hamilton County. The last poll I saw said that 81 percent of Hamilton County residents are opposed ... (click for more)
It surely was a lot of fun watching the Chattanooga Lookouts snap a five-game losing streak with a 9-6 win on Tuesday night at AT&T Field.
Too bad it didn’t last.
It was just another case of the same old story, umpteenth verse on Wednesday as the Rocket City Trash Pandas overcame a 7-3 deficit to win 9-7.
Rocket City improves to 12-11 with the win while Chattanooga ... (click for more)
The investigation is now complete regarding the Tennessee football violations under former coach Jeremy Pruitt. There were 18 level one allegations, the most serious named by the NCAA. It appears that there were more than $60,000 paid to players or their families, including $12,500 given by Pruitt's wife Casey to a player's mother to make her car payments. Tennessee's quick response ... (click for more)