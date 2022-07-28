On 10th Anniversary Of Bike Chattanooga, City Is Adding 50 More Of The Popular E-Bikes

Bike Chattanooga, while celebrating its 10th anniversary, will be adding 50 new e-bikes and another e-station to the system in the coming months, thanks to the Lyndhurst Foundation and city of Chattanooga funding.

In addition, the $1 million Multimodal Access Grant that was awarded to Chattanooga by the Tennessee Department of Transportation will further enhance the transportation solutions available for pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit-users. Adding bike share stations with the transit stops will serve the first and last mile connection, and will link Southside neighborhoods to the Historic Ridge-to-River area and connect key east-west corridors with much needed north-south access for safe and efficient transportation options to services and jobs, officials said.

Edward Inlow, Shift Transit’s CEO, said, “We have a crucial role to play in fueling active transportation options and helping move people the greener, healthier and affordable way. Recent years have seen record-breaking usage and our team remains focused on propelling more riders to travel and explore the city by bike.

“As Bike Chattanooga marks its 10-year anniversary, Shift Transit is thrilled to celebrate in partnership with the city of Chattanooga, our partners and riders.”

Mayor Tim Kelly said, "Bike Chattanooga is an incredible asset for our city's residents and visitors, providing opportunities to get from point A to point B without ever having to get into a vehicle.

“Programs like these are critical to Chattanooga's long-term sustainability, and I look forward to seeing this resource continue to grow in the years ahead.

"Since inception, city residents and casual users alike have embraced Bike Chattanooga as an accessible and convenient mobility solution. Bike Chattanooga launched in 2012 with 30 stations and 300 bikes. The system’s footprint has grown to 42 stations and 400 bikes, including 55 e-bikes. E-bikes were added to the fleet in 2018, and generate up to four times more usage than pedal bikes.

"From 2018 through 2021, the program has seen exceptionally strong growth - an 83 percent increase in ridership and 79 percent growth in annual members. Bike Chattanooga has also been gaining popularity with visitors and casual users with more than 24,000 short-term passes sold in 2021."

Ben Taylor, Public Works deputy administrator for transportation, said, “The Transportation Division of Public Works is thrilled by the growing use of this city amenity. We look forward to expanding into more neighborhoods to ensure everyone has transportation options.”