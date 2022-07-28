 Thursday, July 28, 2022 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

On 10th Anniversary Of Bike Chattanooga, City Is Adding 50 More Of The Popular E-Bikes

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Bike Chattanooga, while celebrating its 10th anniversary, will be adding 50 new e-bikes and another e-station to the system in the coming months, thanks to the Lyndhurst Foundation and city of Chattanooga funding.

In addition, the $1 million Multimodal Access Grant that was awarded to Chattanooga by the Tennessee Department of Transportation will further enhance the transportation solutions available for pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit-users. Adding bike share stations with the transit stops will serve the first and last mile connection, and will link Southside neighborhoods to the Historic Ridge-to-River area and connect key east-west corridors with much needed north-south access for safe and efficient transportation options to services and jobs, officials said.

Edward Inlow, Shift Transit’s CEO, said, “We have a crucial role to play in fueling active transportation options and helping move people the greener, healthier and affordable way. Recent years have seen record-breaking usage and our team remains focused on propelling more riders to travel and explore the city by bike.

“As Bike Chattanooga marks its 10-year anniversary, Shift Transit is thrilled to celebrate in partnership with the city of Chattanooga, our partners and riders.”

Mayor Tim Kelly said, "Bike Chattanooga is an incredible asset for our city's residents and visitors, providing opportunities to get from point A to point B without ever having to get into a vehicle.

“Programs like these are critical to Chattanooga's long-term sustainability, and I look forward to seeing this resource continue to grow in the years ahead.

"Since inception, city residents and casual users alike have embraced Bike Chattanooga as an accessible and convenient mobility solution. Bike Chattanooga launched in 2012 with 30 stations and 300 bikes. The system’s footprint has grown to 42 stations and 400 bikes, including 55 e-bikes. E-bikes were added to the fleet in 2018, and generate up to four times more usage than pedal bikes.

"From 2018 through 2021, the program has seen exceptionally strong growth - an 83 percent increase in ridership and 79 percent growth in annual members. Bike Chattanooga has also been gaining popularity with visitors and casual users with more than 24,000 short-term passes sold in 2021."

Ben Taylor, Public Works deputy administrator for transportation, said, “The Transportation Division of Public Works is thrilled by the growing use of this city amenity. We look forward to expanding into more neighborhoods to ensure everyone has transportation options.”


Police Blotter: Man Tells Police He’s Going To Church, But It’s Closed; Woman At Waffle House Looks Under Bathroom Door For Her Sleeping Boyfriend

Chattanooga COVID Cases "Extraordinarily High", But Few Cases Are Severe; Erlanger Can Test For Monkeypox

Shelia Boyington Heads Erlanger Trustee Board


Police Blotter: Man Tells Police He’s Going To Church, But It’s Closed; Woman At Waffle House Looks Under Bathroom Door For Her Sleeping Boyfriend

While on patrol in an area of multiple hotels and businesses on Lee Highway associated with high crime, an officer saw a black male standing on the City Church property near an entrance to the building. The church did not appear to be open nor had any staff on site at the time. The officer asked the man to walk towards the property line where the officer was parked because the gates ... (click for more)

Chattanooga COVID Cases "Extraordinarily High", But Few Cases Are Severe; Erlanger Can Test For Monkeypox

Erlanger infectious disease specialist Dr. Jay Sizemore said that the rate of COVID cases in the community is "extraordinarily high," but he said few cases are severe. He said there has been a small increase in the number of COVID patients who have to be hospitalized. However, he said not many are winding up in the Intensive Care Unit as with the more deadly variant early ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Hometown Hero

Growing up in the little town of Apison, TN (it was little in the 50’s) and going to the first grade of our small school was special. One of my classmates in elementary school through high school was Aubie Camp. After graduation from Ooltewah High School in 1964, Aubie joined the Marine Corps. In October of 1965, Private First Class Aubie Camp was in action in Vietnam. He served ... (click for more)

Ruth Jeno Had No Part In Campaign Smear Tactics

As a former Red Bank mayor, I can attest to Ruth Jeno's integrity and dedication to public service. I assure you that the campaign smear tactics weren't contrived or condoned by her. I encourage everyone to vote for Ruth. I'm afraid that the ruthless attacks against her opponent will result in a win for her opponent. Howard Cotter (click for more)

Sports

Bullpen Falters Again As Lookouts Fall, 9-7

It surely was a lot of fun watching the Chattanooga Lookouts snap a five-game losing streak with a 9-6 win on Tuesday night at AT&T Field. Too bad it didn’t last. It was just another case of the same old story, umpteenth verse on Wednesday as the Rocket City Trash Pandas overcame a 7-3 deficit to win 9-7. Rocket City improves to 12-11 with the win while Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols Wait, While Pruitt Gets Ripped

The investigation is now complete regarding the Tennessee football violations under former coach Jeremy Pruitt. There were 18 level one allegations, the most serious named by the NCAA. It appears that there were more than $60,000 paid to players or their families, including $12,500 given by Pruitt's wife Casey to a player's mother to make her car payments. Tennessee's quick response ... (click for more)


