Police Blotter: Frightened Man Wants Police To Wait With Him For His Ride To Arrive; Note Left On Car Says “Someone Please Take This”

A man at 1201 Bailey Ave. called police and asked officers to stay with him while he waited for his ride to pick him up because his car had broken down. The man said he was afraid to wait alone. His Ford Mustang was left on private property at the Hamilton County School Credit Union until the morning when the man could get it removed.

A man at 4805 Highway 58 told police someone vandalized two of their AC units. The units were connected to the abandoned Marathon convenience store.

A man traveling east on I-24 told police a piece of debris came out from under a semi in front of him and struck his windshield on the passenger side. Police spoke with the driver of the semi who was in front of the man. He said he was coming around the Ridge Cut and hit a dip in the road. He looked back and observed an unknown object had hit the windshield of the vehicle behind him so he pulled off just in case. It is unknown what object was in the roadway but there is no evidence to show it came from the semi.

A woman called police and said she left her driver’s license and debit card in her ex-husband’s bag, and he is now telling her that he doesn’t have them.

A man called police and said he and his co-worker had their backpacks stolen out of a Volvo truck while it was parked and unlocked at the Circle K at 4900 Brainerd Road.

While on patrol on E. 38th Street and Fagan Street, an officer saw a blue Kia Sportage driven by a man who the officer knew didn’t have a valid license. The officer initiated a stop and also noticed the temporary tag expired in 2021. The officer conducted an identification check on the man and confirmed he didn’t have a license. The man provided verbal consent for police to conduct a search of his vehicle. No contraband was discovered on the search and the man was provided a verbal warning for registration violation and driving without a license.

A woman on Central Drive told police her grandmother was being abused by her grandson. Police contacted the grandmother who said everything was okay and that the woman was blowing the situation out of proportion. Police also spoke with the grandson who said the disorder was over him not buying neck bones for his grandmother. Both said everything was okay and that they didn't need police assistance.

Police responded to an alarm at the Chattanooga and Hamilton County Medical Society at 1917 E. 3rd St. Upon arrival, officers saw a man sitting on the front steps of the building and identified him. Police noticed that the front door to the foyer area was open but the door to the main building was locked. The man denied going inside and there were no signs of forced entry or criminal misconduct. The man left and the responsible party arrived on scene. Police did a walk-thru with him just to ensure that no one was inside. Police didn't locate anyone.

A woman told police she needed to get back into her room at the Hamilton Inn at 2717 Rossville Blvd. because she mistakenly left her key inside the room. She tried calling the emergency number listed but didn't get a response. The woman told police she isn't from the area and didn't know what to do or where to go. Police were able to get in touch with the manager at the hotel so the woman could gain access to her room.

A woman at 1400 Market St. called police to report that when she arrived at work, she noticed the glass front door had an object thrown through it. Upon police arrival the door was still secured and needed a key to be unlocked. Police checked the business but did not locate anyone inside. While on scene, police observed a window to the left of the door had been damaged as well. The woman said a manager was currently working on obtaining video footage for possible suspect information. The officer left the woman a complaint card and instructions on how to get police the suspect information if any is obtained.

While on patrol on Perimeter Drive, an officer noticed a cream Chrysler 300 with expired registration. Another officer had a cream Chrysler 300 run from him on a recent day. The officer conducted a field interview with the driver and asked what he was doing. The man said he was waiting for work to start. He had no warrants or wants. The driver asked the man to get his vehicle registration up to date and he said he would.

A woman on E. Main Street told police she discovered someone had broken into the fenced-in area of their lot and broken into her 2011 Ford F350. She said the suspect stole a Nebo flashlight, headlight, miscellaneous small hand tools and some straps. She estimates the damage to her truck to be approximately $500. She showed police video of the incident that shows what appears to be an older silver or gray sedan, occupied by two males, enter the front parking lot at 9:05 p.m. The video shows one of the men exit the car and enter the fenced-in area through a hole previously made in the fence. Video shows the suspect walk around the lot, looking at various things and areas before breaking the driver's side window of the F350. The suspect was on the property for approximately 45 minutes prior to leaving in the sedan, possibly an older Pontiac. Photos of the suspects were sent department-wide for identification.

An employee of Better Solutions at 5708 Uptain Road wanted a woman to vacate the premises. The woman was angry because she had worked and the employee told her that due to the fact she had not turned in her time card, she could not be paid. The woman said she would take it up with the labor board and left the area.

A man on Spring Creek Road told police he was concerned because his Nissan was broken into a few days prior, and he had just found a note on his car that read "someone please take this," with a happy face also drawn. The man said he doesn’t know if the two are related, but was concerned nonetheless. Police told the man that it is probably most likely unrelated but to let police know if anything out of the ordinary occurs and they will place his house on the watch list.