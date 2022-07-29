Mega Millions Jackpot Soars To $1.28 Billion

Brisk sales across the country have pushed Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot even higher, and it now stands at a whopping $1.28 billion. A jackpot of this magnitude - the second largest in Mega Millions history - is attracting many additional players.
“More people are playing for a chance to win a 10-figure jackpot,” said Rebecca Paul, Tennessee Education Lottery President and CEO.
“The increase in Mega Millions sales is incredible news for the important education programs we fund, such as college scholarships, grants and after-school programs.”
“And, as always, we remind everyone to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win,” Ms. Paul added.
Since the Tennessee Lottery began offering the game in 2010, Mega Millions ticket sales alone have added an estimated $263.8 million in education funding and created thousands of prize winners. In fact, the last Mega Millions jackpot that was hit was won in Pegram, Tn. on April 15, 2022, for $20 million. And in 2014, a $61 million Mega Millions jackpot was won in Bellevue, Tn.
Players have until 9:45 p.m. CT/10:45 p.m. ET tonight, July 29, to purchase a ticket for the big drawing.
Additional details include:
--Tickets are $2; The Megaplier option is an additional $1. Prizes on all Megaplier tickets are multiplied except for the jackpot.
--There are nine ways to win playing Mega Millions.
--The largest Mega Millions jackpot of $1.537 billion was won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.
--Mega Millions tickets are sold in 47 jurisdictions: 45 states; Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.