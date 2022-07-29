Work Prompts Extended Lane Closures In Both Directions Of I-75

As part of the project to repair damaged concrete slabs, perform bridge repairs, and install new pavement markings, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews must implement lane closures on I-75 in both directions. Beginning Monday at 9 p.m., I-75 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction for one month from mile marker 7 (near the Bonny Oaks Drive exit) to mile marker 10 (between the Volkswagen Drive exit and the Ooltewah exit).

During this extended closure, work will include repairs to the concrete roadway approaching the bridge over Friar Branch and Norfolk Southern railroad, diamond grinding to smooth out the roadway surface, and other incidental work. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times.

This extended lane closure gives the contractor the ability to work continuously (with the exception of concrete cure times) which will expedite project delivery, minimize the length of time traffic is impacted, and provide safer conditions for the motoring public and contract crews.

Open lanes will be striped accordingly. Traffic control will be in place and signage will be posted guiding motorists through the closure. Drivers should be prepared to expect delays and consider an alternate route during this time.