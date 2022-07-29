 Friday, July 29, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Work Prompts Extended Lane Closures In Both Directions Of I-75

Friday, July 29, 2022

As part of the project to repair damaged concrete slabs, perform bridge repairs, and install new pavement markings, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews must implement lane closures on I-75 in both directions. Beginning Monday at 9 p.m., I-75 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction for one month from mile marker 7 (near the Bonny Oaks Drive exit) to mile marker 10 (between the Volkswagen Drive exit and the Ooltewah exit).

During this extended closure, work will include repairs to the concrete roadway approaching the bridge over Friar Branch and Norfolk Southern railroad, diamond grinding to smooth out the roadway surface, and other incidental work. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times.

This extended lane closure gives the contractor the ability to work continuously (with the exception of concrete cure times) which will expedite project delivery, minimize the length of time traffic is impacted, and provide safer conditions for the motoring public and contract crews.

Open lanes will be striped accordingly. Traffic control will be in place and signage will be posted guiding motorists through the closure. Drivers should be prepared to expect delays and consider an alternate route during this time.


Man Shot On Lillian Lane Friday Afternoon

Blackburn, Colleagues Introduce Package To Bolster Violent Crime Statutes

Opinion

My Hometown Hero - Aubie Camp Of Apison, Tn.

Growing up in the little town of Apison, TN (it was little in the 50’s) and going to the first grade of our small school was special. One of my classmates in elementary school through high school was Aubie Camp. After graduation from Ooltewah High School in 1964, Aubie joined the Marine Corps. In October of 1965, Private First Class Aubie Camp was in action in Vietnam. He served ... (click for more)

A Democrat Leaning Towards Weston

I'm a Democrat who voted for Weston Wamp in the last primary. Not because I had any nefarious intent, but because I was impressed that he was a better selection. For me at least, belonging to one political party shouldn't make us beholden to that party alone. I've never voted along party lines and don't intend to start now. I study the person. I listen as well as hear, not only ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Is This Much Change Good For College Football?

I've always been on the progressive side. You know....always willing to accept some change in anything because I think change can be a good thing. However, all the changes coming in college football over the next few years may be a bit too much. Texas and Oklahoma joining the Southeastern Conference....USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten....and talk of merging other ... (click for more)

UTC Football Picked First In SoCon Coaches/Media Polls

The Chattanooga Mocs are looking forward to the looming 2022 football season. Evidently, it is for good reason according to the Southern Conference coaches and media who both selected the Mocs No. 1 in their respective preseason prognostications. The squad received five of eight available first-place votes on the coach’s side with 60 total points (of a possible 64). ETSU was ... (click for more)


