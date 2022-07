Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, ONEIDA BROWN

215 GADSDEN AVE MENLO, 30731

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ALBORNOZ, MAURICE

979 NO PONE VALLEY RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELK, GREGORY PAUL

4709 LAKE HILL CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING



BENNETT, QUINTRICE D

4622 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE

1216 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY

1815 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041322

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, RHONDA DIANE

601 JAMES STREET LOT 86 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



GAINES, SAMUEL JAMES

629 BARKER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GOFORTH, PATRICIA ANN

201 RIDGESIDE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT



HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTIONE

202 SPRUCE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HATFIELD, TYLER ALLEN

117 OAK MEADOW DR ROCK SPRINGS, 30739

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HEARD, JOHN ARRON

1814 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



HENDERSON, CHRISTIE

7508 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



HUBBARD, QUADARIUS DEWAYNE

1600 S.

WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYJACOBS, DANNY LLOYD1646 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJACOBS, KATHY JO420 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041727Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON, AUSTIN EDWARD2203 ASHMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVEHICULAR ASSAULTVEHICULAR ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEJONES, BRETT AUSTIN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFAILURE TO APPEARKENNEDY, SOMER FAITH1220 PETERS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KIM, SE HWAN2229 VEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCELEFFEW, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN827 YORK RD NE CLEVELAND, 373235060Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELOMBER, ZYLPHIA34 NORTH SUMMIT AVE , 60181Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCCRARY, TONYA NICOLE210 RIDGEWAY DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NATALIE, CHEYENNE EADES120 DOGWOOD RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOTTER, JENNY MICHELLE7300 CLINE ROAD HIXSON, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE883 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROARK, HAVEN SCOTT4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 374161806Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARUSSELL, NORTON7427 FRIAR RIDGE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSCHREANE, LAFARA BOHANNON751 RUNYAN DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37305Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency:FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)STAMPER, WILLIAM DAVID7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211183Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASUITS, JEFFERY MICHAEL7403 SUTTON RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATKINS, MARKITA CHARQUET3905 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072826Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWHITENER, NICOLE LYNN337 TRACE LN Rossville, 307417681Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONWHITWORTH, KELSEY C114 LAVONIA AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFALSE REPORTS