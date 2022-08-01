2 Men Charged With Aggravated Assault After Shooting At Father And Child In Bradley County

Two men have been charged with aggravated assault in Bradley County after they shot at a father and son on Sunday.

Around 11 a.m., deputies from Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the area of Buchanan Road. When deputies arrived, there was no one in the area. A second call came in from a man claiming to be a victim of the shooting. The victim stated he and his child fled the scene and deputies made contact with them at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.

Just prior to the shooting, the father and child left their residence in a vehicle, but were blocked by another vehicle containing two men.

At least one of the men exited the vehicle and began firing a gun at the car occupied by the father and son. The victim sped away from the gunfire, turning into Walmart, where he contacted law enforcement. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Deputies and a detective from Bradley County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene, collected statements and other evidence associated with the shooting. Investigators later determined the victim was acquainted with the suspected shooter(s) through a previous dispute. The suspects were later identified as Roddarrian Smith and Serzio Raines. They were quickly located and arrested by Bradley County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop.

Both men are being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

Smith has an additional charge of felony reckless endangerment. Raines is also charged with a traffic violation and evading arrest.