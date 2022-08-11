Brewer And Bottler Brockhaus Built Fine Homes On Poplar Street, Cedar Street

John R. and Matilda Brockhaus had a city view from their spacious bungalow at the north end of Cedar Street. Prior to that they had built a home at 205 Poplar St. - both on Cameron Hill.

John R. Brockhaus, Jr., like his close friend and business associate Charles Reif, hailed from Cincinnati. They both were from German families. Brockhaus married Matilda Mardorf. Their children, who were raised on Cameron Hill, were Elsie, Harry E. and Albert.

When they first arrived, the family lived for several years in a house on Frazier Avenue at the corner of Barton Avenue in North Chattanooga. They built the Poplar Street house around 1899.

Brockhaus joined with Charles Reif in operation of the Chattanooga Brewery on Broad Street not far from the foot of Cameron Hill. They operated it until it was closed by Prohibition. Then they turned to "near beer" and soft drinks. Brockhaus had the Welch-Ade Bottling Company and was treasurer of the People's Building and Loan Corporation. While the brewery was still open, Albert Brockhaus was a brewer there and Harry a cashier.

J.H. Brockhaus loved music and was an active member of the Chattanooga Maennerchor and the Chattanooga Turnverein. He was a charter member of the Elks Lodge.

Brockhaus in 1913 built the first house that was in the 200 block at the very north end of Cedar Street. This was just behind the family's earlier Poplar Street home.

The new house was a little higher on Cameron Hill and, from the back porch, provided an excellent view of the nearby Tennessee River and downtown and beyond. The bungalow-style home had a spacious front porch with rock pillars. There were dormers on either side of the roof and two tall chimneys, including a living room one made of rock. The house was featured in the 1917 edition of Art Works of Chattanooga.

The 200 blocks of Poplar and Cedar were at the section known as Reservoir Hill since an early water reservoir had been there since the Civil War days.

The 205 Poplar St. house was sold to George Killian.

The Brockhaus family was still at 200 Cedar St. when he died in July 1936 at the age of 70. He had been in business in Chattanooga for almost 50 years.

Matilda Mardorf Brockhaus was still at 200 Cedar when she died in April 1949 at the age of 83. She was born in August 1866 and came with her husband to Chattanooga in 1891.

Harry E. Brockhaus had moved to Detroit. However, Albert C. Brockhaus and Miss Elsie Brockhaus were still in town.

Miss Elsie lived in the beloved home on Cedar Street until the bulldozers came.