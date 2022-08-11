 Thursday, August 11, 2022 72.0°F   patches fog fog/mist   Patches Fog Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Brewer And Bottler Brockhaus Built Fine Homes On Poplar Street, Cedar Street

Thursday, August 11, 2022

  • The Brockhaus home at 200 Cedar St.

  • John H. Brockhaus

  • Matilda Brockhaus


John R. and Matilda Brockhaus had a city view from their spacious bungalow at the north end of Cedar Street. Prior to that they had built a home at 205 Poplar St. - both on Cameron Hill.

John R. Brockhaus, Jr., like his close friend and business associate Charles Reif, hailed from Cincinnati. They both were from German families. Brockhaus married Matilda Mardorf. Their children, who were raised on Cameron Hill, were Elsie, Harry E. and Albert. 

When they first arrived, the family lived for several years in a house on Frazier Avenue at the corner of Barton Avenue in North Chattanooga. They built the Poplar Street house around 1899.  

Brockhaus joined with Charles Reif in operation of the Chattanooga Brewery on Broad Street not far from the foot of Cameron Hill. They operated it until it was closed by Prohibition. Then they turned to "near beer" and soft drinks. Brockhaus had the Welch-Ade Bottling Company and was treasurer of the People's Building and Loan Corporation. While the brewery was still open, Albert Brockhaus was a brewer there and Harry a cashier.

J.H. Brockhaus loved music and was an active member of the Chattanooga Maennerchor and the Chattanooga Turnverein. He was a charter member of the Elks Lodge.

Brockhaus in 1913 built the first house that was in the 200 block at the very north end of Cedar Street. This was just behind the family's earlier Poplar Street home.

The new house was a little higher on Cameron Hill and, from the back porch, provided an excellent view of the nearby Tennessee River and downtown and beyond. The bungalow-style home had a spacious front porch with rock pillars. There were dormers on either side of the roof and two tall chimneys, including a living room one made of rock. The house was featured in the 1917 edition of Art Works of Chattanooga.

The 200 blocks of Poplar and Cedar were at the section known as Reservoir Hill since an early water reservoir had been there since the Civil War days.

The 205 Poplar St. house was sold to George Killian.

The Brockhaus family was still at 200 Cedar St. when he died in July 1936 at the age of 70. He had been in business in Chattanooga for almost 50 years.

Matilda Mardorf Brockhaus was still at 200 Cedar when she died in April 1949 at the age of 83. She was born in August 1866 and came with her husband to Chattanooga in 1891.

Harry E. Brockhaus had moved to Detroit. However, Albert C. Brockhaus and Miss Elsie Brockhaus were still in town. 

Miss Elsie lived in the beloved home on Cedar Street until the bulldozers came.

 

 


August 11, 2022

Brewer And Bottler Brockhaus Built Fine Homes On Poplar Street, Cedar Street

August 11, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 11, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


John R. and Matilda Brockhaus had a city view from their spacious bungalow at the north end of Cedar Street. Prior to that they had built a home at 205 Poplar St. - both on Cameron Hill. John ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, MICHAEL JAMAAL 903 Moss St Chattanooga, 374111329 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING ON ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Brewer And Bottler Brockhaus Built Fine Homes On Poplar Street, Cedar Street

John R. and Matilda Brockhaus had a city view from their spacious bungalow at the north end of Cedar Street. Prior to that they had built a home at 205 Poplar St. - both on Cameron Hill. John R. Brockhaus, Jr., like his close friend and business associate Charles Reif, hailed from Cincinnati. They both were from German families. Brockhaus married Matilda Mardorf. Their children, ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Is Chattanooga Running Out Of Ideas?

It seems every time we need an anchor for a new area added to the RiverCity footprint, we move a stadium. Is Chattanooga running out of ideas? The baffling unanimity of the city council on the Lookouts stadium project makes me feel like I’m the only one asking that. The aquarium became the anchor of downtown riverfront development because of the intellectual honesty of an Urban ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Freaks Of College Football

It has been almost 20 years since Bruce Feldman, a marvelous sportswriter for theathletic.com and Fox Sports, came up with the idea of identifying the “Freaks” of college football. Wait, being called a freak is a good thing, a very good thing, on a football team. It means you are so strong or so fast or so “athletic” that your own teammates and coaches stand in awe, be it in the ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Football Fall Practice Preview

Palpable excitement filled the air this past Tuesday evening at Finley Stadium. As players in various states of undress poured out from a pair of school buses and into the locker room, equipment managers and assistant coaches scurried to set up equipment. The hits of Drake, Future, and other rap stars began to play from the stadium’s loudspeakers as players, now uniformly outfitted ... (click for more)

Dalton State Men's Soccer Ranked #15 In National Poll

After capturing the Red Banner for the first time in program history, Keiser (Fla.) is awarded the top spot in the NAIA Men's Soccer Preseason Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The Seahawks received 17 first-place votes with Oklahoma Wesleyan receiving one. Rounding out the Top Five to start the 2022-23 season is last year's Runner-Up Mobile (Ala.), Central Methodist (Mo.), and Columbia (Mo.). ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors