Charles Kyle, Jr. Shot And Killed In Glenwood On Sunday Night; Woman Killed In Brainerd On Monday Morning

Charles Kyle, Jr., 34, was shot and killed in Glenwood at the Rosemont Apartments on Sunday night.
Then a woman was shot and killed at a house in Brainerd on Monday morning.
In the first incident, at 9:30 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 2600 Glenwood Parkway and found a man on the scene suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Then on Sunday at 7:47 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to an unconscious person.
Upon police arrival, a female was found at the scene deceased.
The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. However, police were calling it a homicide.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.