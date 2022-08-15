Man Charged With Firing Shot In The Home Of The Mother Of His Child

Michael Malik Hampton, of 77 Maude St., has been charged after the mother of his child said he became upset that she had another man at her residence and he fired a shot in her home.



Officers responded to a residence on Lavender Trail around 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 8. A woman had called advising that Hampton and another person had entered her home, assaulted her and fired a pistol.



As police were on their way to the home, the victim told them Hampton and the other person had left the area in a silver Audi sedan.



Police located the sedan traveling north on Delashmitt Road and initiated a traffic stop at Delashmitt Road and Gadd Road. While still rolling, Hampton, a passenger in the vehicle, exited the vehicle and ran into the woods. The driver then came to a stop at Gadd Road and May Circle. The driver, Qwess McKinley, was detained, identified and advised of his Miranda rights, but he refused to answer any questions.



Police utilized a K9 to try to track Hampton, but were unable to locate him.



Police then went to the victim's home and she told them what had happened.

She said she and a friend were upstairs in her residence when Hampton, the father of her child, came into her bedroom. She said she was unsure how he made entry into her home. She said she advised him he was not welcome there. She said he then began yelling at her, angry that she had a man in the house. She said Hampton then brandished a firearm and fired a shot. She said she did not know what he shot, but she later found a bullet hole in the floor.Police located a .45 caliber shell casing at the entrance to her bedroom door. Police also located the projectile downstairs, lodged in a desk.The victim said after Hampton fired the weapon, she began pushing him to leave the home. Once in the yard, she said he tackled her and began pulling her hair. She said she was attempting to call 911 during this time, but he kept trying to grab her phone. She said at this point, Hampton told his friend, who was waiting in the car, to grab her phone. She said the friend then rolled down the window to his car and grabbed her arm. She said he pulled her to the car and wrestled her for the phone. Neither of the men were able to get the phone, so they left the scene.McKinley, 22, was charged with assault, interference with emergency calls, criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact.Hampton was charged with aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary, felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, interference with emergency calls, criminal conspiracy and evading arrest.