Shortage Of Airline Pilots Hitting Emplanement Numbers At The Chattanooga Airport; United Adding 3rd Chicago Flight; City Does Not Win Denver Service Grant

A shortage of airline pilots is causing a drop in the number of available airplane seats flying out of Chattanooga.

Terry Hart, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport, said the Airport in May topped 40,000 emplanements for the first time since December 2019. The total was 41,420. It was up to 42,036 in June.

"People are traveling again. There was a lot of leisure travel this summer," he said.

However, Mr. Hart said there was a sharp drop in July to around 38,000 when the seat allotment had dropped about 4,000.

He tied the decline to a reduction in available airline seats that he said is an issue across the country. He said the airlines have been taking steps to schedule fewer flights rather than have unhappy customers who get flights canceled.

He noted that Delta Airlines dropped four long-established flights to Detroit and another to Minneapolis.

Mr. Hart said a key issue is a shortage of airline pilots.

"Having enough pilots has proven very challenging," he said.

Mr. Hart said, "It may take some time until this gets worked out."

On the positive side, he said United Airlines is adding a third flight from Chattanooga to Chicago.

Mr. Hart announced that Chattanooga was not one of the cities winning a $750,000 federal grant designed to help the city land service to Denver and points west. He said all but one of the cities selected are smaller than Chattanooga.

He said there were 48 applicants and 25 grants were awarded.