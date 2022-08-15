 Monday, August 15, 2022 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Shortage Of Airline Pilots Hitting Emplanement Numbers At The Chattanooga Airport; United Adding 3rd Chicago Flight; City Does Not Win Denver Service Grant

Monday, August 15, 2022

A shortage of airline pilots is causing a drop in the number of available airplane seats flying out of Chattanooga.

Terry Hart, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport, said the Airport in May topped 40,000 emplanements for the first time since December 2019. The total was 41,420. It was up to 42,036 in June.

"People are traveling again. There was a lot of leisure travel this summer," he said.

However, Mr. Hart said there was a sharp drop in July to around 38,000 when the seat allotment had dropped about 4,000.

He tied the decline to a reduction in available airline seats that he said is an issue across the country. He said the airlines have been taking steps to schedule fewer flights rather than have unhappy customers who get flights canceled.

He noted that Delta Airlines dropped four long-established flights to Detroit and another to Minneapolis.

Mr. Hart said a key issue is a shortage of airline pilots.

"Having enough pilots has proven very challenging," he said.

Mr. Hart said, "It may take some time until this gets worked out."

On the positive side, he said United Airlines is adding a third flight from Chattanooga to Chicago.

Mr. Hart announced that Chattanooga was not one of the cities winning a $750,000 federal grant designed to help the city land service to Denver and points west. He said all but one of the cities selected are smaller than Chattanooga.

He said there were 48 applicants and 25 grants were awarded. 

 

 

 


August 15, 2022

Governor Lee Announces Key Governor’s Office Appointments

August 15, 2022

Rossville Man, 30, Charged In Murder Of 16-Year-Old Boy; Says They Had 3-Month Beef

August 15, 2022

Walker County Woman Arrested For Murder, Arson; Girl, 19, Died In Fire


Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday announced the appointments of Erin Merrick to succeed Jonathan Skrmetti as chief legal counsel, effective Sept. 1, and Casey Black Sellers to succeed Laine ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police arrested Sylvester Andres Gambino in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Hispanic youth Friday near 3900 7th Ave. Police said Gambino admitted it was his car at the ... (click for more)

Sheenia Marie Chambers, of LaFayette, has been arrested for first-degree arson and murder in connection with a Walker County fire, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Governor Lee Announces Key Governor’s Office Appointments

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday announced the appointments of Erin Merrick to succeed Jonathan Skrmetti as chief legal counsel, effective Sept. 1, and Casey Black Sellers to succeed Laine Arnold as director of communications, effective Sept. 2. Mr. Skrmetti will assume the role of Tennessee attorney general and reporter. Mr. Arnold will lead communications for the governor’s ... (click for more)

Rossville Man, 30, Charged In Murder Of 16-Year-Old Boy; Says They Had 3-Month Beef

Chattanooga Police arrested Sylvester Andres Gambino in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Hispanic youth Friday near 3900 7th Ave. Police said Gambino admitted it was his car at the scene of a shootout at the youth's house, and he said they had been in a dispute for the past three months. Gambino, 30, has been charged with criminal homicide. On Friday at 4:59 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our Safety Is Gone

Sad news seeing a person was murdered at the Rosemont Apartment. We lived on Oak Street across the street from the then named Glenwood Apartments from 1953 to 1956. I spent many a day there as there were probably 100 school age kids who lived in the units. In those days, parents simply let their kids roam the neighborhood with no worry for their safety. Now adults can't walk ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: “Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle ‘living testbed,’ thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Lose Third Straight To Montgomery

The Chattanooga Lookouts came home on a high note last Tuesday after winning five of six games on the road at Birmingham. That badly-needed momentum didn’t last long as the Montgomery Biscuits came to town this week and did the same thing, winning five of six and the last three in a row following Sunday’s 9-6 victory at AT&T Field. The Lookouts collected 11 hits and they ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: We Need A Little Good News

Back in 1983, singer Anne Murray released a song entitled, "A Little Good News." The song basically told us there was nothing but bad news being reported each day, and people were getting tired of hearing the same old horrific stories about fires, shootings, weather tragedies and much more. She sang, " Just once how I'd like to see the headline say.....Not much to print today....can't ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors