Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BACKUS, BRANDON

7023 MAPLE WOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BEAN, JENNIFER LEE

7303 ASTEROID LN HARRISON, 373419300

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF METH)



BONDS, TIMOTHY LANE

2101 EAST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BRAKE, TIMOTHY CHARLES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGCARDEN, KYLE GREGARY195 GREENBRIAR TRL APT 7 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECROSS, CHARLOTTE MARIE1487 HENSON GAP ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECURRY, ROBERTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADERAMUS, GEORGE WAYNE5804 PATRICK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FARY, TIMOTHY E336 JOE NIXON LN DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHARDAWAY, ANTONIO203 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED BURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)HELD, ROBERT ROSS7424 WOODLAND BAY DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000HERBERT, SCOTT ALLEN4425 SENECA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091518Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHILL, JARED LEVI9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 373639631Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONNO PROOF OF INSURANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHOUSTON, DOMINIQUE DANIELLE6465 BROOKMEADE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HOWELL, JEREMY WALTERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAIACINO, MICHAEL JOSEPHHIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, CHARLES GEROME4814 MELTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKIMBROUGH, LAKITA SHARELL1614 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044354Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUS LICENSE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)FAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTYLEDFORD, TYLER LEE893 BERRY ST CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEMING, BILLY RAY11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEWIS, AARON DEVAUNE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEARLONG, TYRELL LAMONTHOMELESS HAMILTON,Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MANN, KRISTY LYNNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE3847 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATIONPARKER, MICHAEL ANDERSON4511 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434732Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARPHINAZEE, DESTINY NICOLE1508 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGPIERCE, JEFFERSON ARNOLD1900 CHAMBLAIN AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTPIERCE, SAMANTHA LYNNE400 REDCLAY RD SW CHATTANOOGA, 37311Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRATER, ANTHONY JAMICHAEL169 LAURELWOOD CIR ROSSVILLE, 307415200Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEOPEN CONTAINER LAWREEVES, KAREN QUALLS5620 RIDGETOP RD KNOXVILLE, 379213831Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESHARP, AARON C1845 MT. OLICE RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30741Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORSHELTON, JACOB LEE204 TENNESSEE AVENBUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, VICTORIA LYNNE401 OLD PLEASANT GROVE RD MOUNT JULIET, 37122Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLESWEETON, ROGER WAYNE107 ANSOME DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFORGERYTHOMAS, TIMOTHY D808 RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONTURNER, KENNETH DALE7332 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYWARD, ASHLEY NICOLE404 TUNNEL BLVD APT J1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE360 BRYANT BEAR TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWOMBLE, CHARLES862 NICKAJACK RD FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY