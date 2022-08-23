August 23, 2022
Harry C. Carbaugh, who went from humble beginnings to found the Tennessee Egg Company and be a force in national politics, grew up on Cameron Hill.
Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions Battled a structure fire at a large vacant industrial building in downtown Rossville.
Walker County 911 received a call around 2:21 a.m. on Tuesday, ... (click for more)
Harry C. Carbaugh, who went from humble beginnings to found the Tennessee Egg Company and be a force in national politics, grew up on Cameron Hill.
A man at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission, 1512 S Holtzclaw Ave., called police and said he believed a man was pulling on chains that were connected to the bikes stored there. He said he saw this on the security cameras. The man called back and said he was a mistaken; it was a man staying there looking for cigarette butts in the buckets, that happened to be next to the bikes.
* ... (click for more)
Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)
The Blitz, a tremendous college football weekly newsletter, has picked Ohio State as its preseason No. 1 team, followed by Alabama and Georgia. Alabama has been No. 1 in virtually every other preseason poll this year but Jim Gumm, who publishes his newsletter from Cleveland, Tn., has the Buckeyes rated 0.4 points in his rating system higher than the Crimson Tide in his first issue ... (click for more)
Senior captain Maggie Shaw pushed a header into the goal in the second half to cut the Eastern Kentucky lead in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Chattanooga Mocs who fell 2-1 in non-conference women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex.
“The result, obviously, wasn’t what we wanted,” head coach Gavin McKinney said following the match. “It ... (click for more)
The shortage of youth game officials for all sports has been creeping toward a panic level now for quite a few years. It has really gotten bad recently with local TSSAA and softball umpires being forced to officiate games by themselves or cancelling games altogether because no men in blue are available. It's the same for other sports as well. Local football officials are now being ... (click for more)