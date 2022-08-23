Harry Carbaugh, Who Founded Tennessee Egg Company And Became A Force In National Politics, Grew Up On Poplar, Pine Streets

Police Blotter: Man Reportedly Trying To Steal Bikes Was Just Looking For Cigarette Butts; Woman Unlawfully Subleasing House Can't Get Renters To Leave

Early Morning Fire Heavily Damages Vacant Industrial Building In Downtown Rossville

Harry C. Carbaugh, who went from humble beginnings to found the Tennessee Egg Company and be a force in national politics, grew up on Cameron Hill. Carbaugh was born at Tasso in Bradley County, ... (click for more)

A man at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission, 1512 S Holtzclaw Ave., called police and said he believed a man was pulling on chains that were connected to the bikes stored there. He said he saw this ... (click for more)