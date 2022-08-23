TBI Releases Annual Hate Crime Study

 Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Weather

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center on Tuesday released its annual publication detailing the volume and nature of hate crime in Tennessee.

The report draws upon data submitted to the TBI through its Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System program.

Among the findings of Hate Crime 2021:

The number of offenses categorized with a known bias motivation increased from 122 in 2020 to 133 in 2021.

Bias-motivated offenses categorized as Crimes Against Persons accounted for 73.48 percent of all reported hate crimes in 2021.

Of the bias-motivated Assaults reported, Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry bias accounted for 64.89 percent of reported incidents in 2021, while the second most frequently reported bias was Sexual Orientation, accounting for 14.89 percent of reported assaults.

"I am very proud of the efforts of all participating law enforcement agencies, colleges, and universities in the state to provide the data necessary to produce this report,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “Our combined efforts have resulted in a successful program and this annual report detailing the nature of bias-motivated crime occurrences in our state.”

The full report is available for review and download on TBI’s website, at tbi.pub/reports.


Harry Carbaugh, Who Founded Tennessee Egg Company And Became A Force In National Politics, Grew Up On Poplar, Pine Streets

Police Blotter: Man Reportedly Trying To Steal Bikes Was Just Looking For Cigarette Butts; Woman Unlawfully Subleasing House Can't Get Renters To Leave

Harry Carbaugh, Who Founded Tennessee Egg Company And Became A Force In National Politics, Grew Up On Poplar, Pine Streets

Harry C. Carbaugh, who went from humble beginnings to found the Tennessee Egg Company and be a force in national politics, grew up on Cameron Hill. Carbaugh was born at Tasso in Bradley County, the son of Harvey F. and Bertha F. Carbaugh. The family moved to Cameron Hill in 1896 when Harry was two years old. They lived in a house at 322 Poplar and then at 703 Pine. Rosa Carbaugh, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Reportedly Trying To Steal Bikes Was Just Looking For Cigarette Butts; Woman Unlawfully Subleasing House Can't Get Renters To Leave

A man at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission, 1512 S Holtzclaw Ave., called police and said he believed a man was pulling on chains that were connected to the bikes stored there. He said he saw this on the security cameras. The man called back and said he was a mistaken; it was a man staying there looking for cigarette butts in the buckets, that happened to be next to the bikes. * ... (click for more)

Opinion

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blitz Pics Vols 16th

The Blitz, a tremendous college football weekly newsletter, has picked Ohio State as its preseason No. 1 team, followed by Alabama and Georgia. Alabama has been No. 1 in virtually every other preseason poll this year but Jim Gumm, who publishes his newsletter from Cleveland, Tn., has the Buckeyes rated 0.4 points in his rating system higher than the Crimson Tide in his first issue ... (click for more)

Sports

Soccer Mocs Lose 2-1 To Visiting Eastern Kentucky

Senior captain Maggie Shaw pushed a header into the goal in the second half to cut the Eastern Kentucky lead in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Chattanooga Mocs who fell 2-1 in non-conference women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. “The result, obviously, wasn’t what we wanted,” head coach Gavin McKinney said following the match. “It ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: For The Love Of The Games

The shortage of youth game officials for all sports has been creeping toward a panic level now for quite a few years. It has really gotten bad recently with local TSSAA and softball umpires being forced to officiate games by themselves or cancelling games altogether because no men in blue are available. It's the same for other sports as well. Local football officials are now being ... (click for more)


