Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKE, NAOMI MICHELLE

7321 SOUTH PITTSBUGH MOUNTAIN ROAD S. PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



AYERS, ALEXANDRIA

280 RURAL CR APT 280 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE

2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BERNABE-GARCIA, BRIAN

7404 TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



BOYD, NICKITA JACINDA

2428 NORTBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

THEFT UNDER $1,000



BURNETTE, NICKOLAS TRAY

8622 GANN RD SPDDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CARTER, NATHAN LEBRON

6458 LONGWOOD LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37341

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CASTEEL, GERALD SCOTT

107 NORTH GERMAN TOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374046225

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CHATMAN, JEREMIAH LASHUN

8439 CHERRYBARK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLLINS, TINA MARIE

9118 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 373419361

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CRISP, ANGELA RUTH

2005 WEST POINT CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRISP, RICHARD LEE

101 LOIS LN BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, DESMOND EUGENE

5821 PATRICK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DELORENZO, DAVID A

6240 AIRPARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DERRYBERRY, JESSICA MARIE

2647 CR 141 IDER, 35981

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



DEW, TORRANCE

4712 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162274

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DUNN, HARLEY REALYNN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY



EVANS, ERIC LAMAR

7167 SHEPARD VEIW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



GILMORE, MARK EDWIN

2815 OLD ALABAMA RD SW MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEOPEN CONTAINER LAWIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSHALE, JUSTINO RAHEEM5167 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161959Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYHARDWICK, DARRICK DWAYNE3102 DONNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374041811Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTYHOLT, BRANDI JO7325 MOSES RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeREFUSAL IMPLIED CONSENT LAWDUIHOOD, WALTER JAMES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHUTSON, RONALD ANDREW8208 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON1202 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIAS(DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPENDED CANCELLEJONES, DARIUS MARTEZ4201 TACOMA AVE RED BANK, 374152837Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609LOUGHIN, JAMES MICHAEL2514 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYMARTIN, DARRELL ODELL4444 LUNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111713Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMASSENGILL, HOSEA LEBRON2016 PORTLAND ST APTA CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCNISH, DANIEL WAYNE750 COLONY CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONMITCHELL, JAYSON EDWARD3520 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTMUNOZ, JOHN MARTIN404 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINENAPIER, JABARRI RASHAAD253 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIIMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENASH, MELVIN RAY1115 CARLISLE PL MOUNT JULIET, 37122Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORTHEFT OF PROPERTYSHELTON, RAYMOND GUY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTASSAULTSMITH, AMBER REANN3212 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFORFEITURE CAPIAS (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULFORFEITURE CAPIAS (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANSMITH, LATONA MINDALE1112 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374046337Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTOWE, ELAINA DANIELLE5504 BEULAH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000STRONG, MELISSA DEANNA1466 TRANQUIL ACRES SEQUATCHIE, 37374Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARSTUART, JEFFREY MICHAEL104 N DENVER HOMELESS TULSA, 741030000Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONTOWNES, VICTOR BERNARD1504 EUCALYPTUS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARWHITE, TAYLOR NICOLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSING