Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMSTRONG, BRAD ROY

2648 BLYTHE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELL, PAUL CAILLOU

1702 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BOYKIN, WILLIAM ANTHONY

2702 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062464

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BURKETT, JOSEPH ROBIN

5472 W ARMUCHE ROAD SUMMERVILLE, 30747

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CAMPBELL, DAVID ALLEN

10945 WORLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 373797142

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR SALE)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCROSS, ANDREW JAYDEN975 SHADOW LN HIXSON, 373431327Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGDELANEY, MICHAEL JAMES622 S SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122626Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVEHICULAR ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO RENDER AIDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDUNHAM, MARQUELL ISAIAH2545 MCCALLIE AVE APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 374043346Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDYKES, JOHN SAMUEL102 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALETHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTFINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE2810 SAINT JOHNS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374215023Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFOWLER, LARRY LELAND113 E LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONGOFF, FRANKIE LEE1329 SOUTH SINOMOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRIS, LEON1635 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSS OF WEAPON)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE)HAWKINS, BEN ALFREDHOMELESS STONE MTN, 30081Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHUDSON, ERIKA CAMILLE103 N. SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD4723 Midland Pike Chattanooga, 374112420Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, PATRICK MARIO2744 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLEVER, AMANDA JOANN289 GALLAHAN ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37333Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELON IN POSSESSION FIREARMALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBERCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONMAYS, LAJAI DASHAUN113 LIVERPOOL CR MEDINA, 383556802Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMCROBERTS, MICHAEL CONNOR323 VERANDA CHASE DR LAWRENCEVILLE,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONMINCY, JASON OTT3203 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMURPHY, RONALD DARDEN514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053847Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPARKS, JATAVIUS TREVON13 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONPEREZ, MIGUEL ALONZOCHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPULLOM, JENEARIA LASHANTAY5401 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123311Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERAMIEREZ, CHRISTIAN R880 PONDEROSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREDMAN, KENNETH ZACHARYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEAGGRAVATED BURGLARYCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSROBINSON, ROY VINCENT5402 CLEMONS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESELF, ALEXIS SARA KELLY1487 LEE ST CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONSHADDEN, MICHAEL JUSTIN3940 1ST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHADDEN, TISHAI R3537 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 374061402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHILD NEGLECTCHILD NEGLECTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESHEPPARD, ROBERT8089 CHINKAPIN CT OOLTEWAH, 373637187Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTSMITH, DARRYN M18 HOLLIDAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609SMITH, RANDALL TODD411B DUNLAP AVE EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (DADE CO, GA)STREET, DONALD EUGENEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICWALKER, QUINN CANTRELL734 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112315Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREOPEN CONTAINER LAWCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWILLIAMS, AIMEE RUTH WIMPEE17324 CR 337 SUMMERNEIL, 36580Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONYOUCHUN, CIARA NICOLE7141 BRAMLETT LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE