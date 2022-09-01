Dump Truck Overturns On Highway 27 On Thursday, Shutting Down The Road For Several Hours

A dump truck carrying a load of dirt overturned on Highway 27 just north of Whites Creek Road in Rhea County, blocking both lanes of Highway 27.







According to investigating Officer Ethan Jones of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver was extricated from the vehicle by Rhea County rescue squad and transported by Rhea County ambulance to Rhea Medical Center, with a complaint of a shoulder injury.

According to several witnesses of the crash the driver of the dump truck over-corrected and went over on the driver's side.

Highway 27 will be blocked for several hours as Tennessee Department of Transportation clears the dirt.



EMA Director Brad Harrison responded as well to asses the situation.

