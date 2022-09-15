New CARTA On Demand Ride Service Bringing Headaches, But Agency Aims To Work Out Kinks

A new CARTA ride service that was quietly put into place three weeks ago has brought a host of headaches, but officials said they aim to work out the kinks.

CARTA GO is a shared ride service that operates within and around the Cromwell, East Brainerd, Eastdale and North Brainerd communities "that also allows easy connection to the #4 Eastgate/Hamilton Place bus route.

Book a ride straight from your smartphone and get picked up in minutes."

Those using the new app are told, "Let us know where you are and what your destination is within the service zone, and we will take you there!"



The test zone includes Bonny Oaks Drive, Shallowford Road, Cromwell Hills, East Brainerd, Eastdale, Enterprise South Industrial Park, Hamilton Place Mall and North Brainerd communities, "making easy connections with the #4 Eastgate/Hamilton Place bus route every 30 minutes at the Brainerd Walmart on Greenway View Drive, and at Hamilton Place Mall beginning at 5 a.m. until 8 p.m."

CARTA Executive Director Lisa Maragnano said the agency is working on the project with VIA, an Internet ride service that has contracts with a number of large U.S. cities and has been in Memphis for almost two years. She said Nashville is also considering using VIA.

She told CARTA board members, "This has not gone well at all. I have had some sleepless nights. But we're not stopping. We are in this for the long haul."

She said CARTA staff members have been at bus stops helping customers navigate the new system, but she said that cannot continue indefinitely.

There are also issues involving driver shift changes, it was stated.

Ms. Maragnano said the GPS has not always taken drivers to the correct address - especially in the confusing Hamilton Place section. She said the small number of CARTA customers without phones are at a loss, and some customers do not understand that the bus will not show up at their house, but at the corner.

She said longtime customers in the test district don't understand why they can't change buses as before, but now are told they should have booked the ride.

On the other hand, she said Internet savvy customers love the service - especially the ability to get directly to their destination without going out of the way or riding more than one bus.

And she said the numbers have been positive on bus use in the district under the system.

Board Chairman John Bilderback said, "I would rather be on the front end of this" despite the glitches.

Lakecha Strickland, president of ATU Local 1212, said, "CARTA did not inform the community we serve by having a public hearing. The new app will be great once all the technical issues are taken care of - especially for those who can navigate it.

"But our major concern as drivers is the people we serve - the blind, the incompetent with mental and physical disabilities and people who do not have a cellphone due to economic issues. The app has been a challenge for them."

Philip Pugliese, transportation system planner, said the system utilizes smaller Care-A-Van type buses. He said he has funding to add small electric buses for the service.

Facts about CARTA GO:

POPULAR DESTINATIONS:

Hamilton Place Mall

Walmart (Gunbarrel Road)

Chattanooga VA Clinic

Volkswagen Chattanooga

State of Tennessee Department of Motor Vehicle Services (DMV)

Walmart (Greenway View Drive-Brainerd)

Social Security Administration

Erlanger East Hospital

Amazon Fulfillment Center

The Health Center at Standifer Place

SERVICE HOURS: Monday through Saturday, 5 a.m. until 8 p.m.

BUS FARE: $1.50 one way; 75¢ for senior citizens, people with disabilities or students in grades 6-12. A CARTA issued photo ID card (Special Fare ID or Student Bye Pass) is required for the half fare. CARTA’s unlimited ride bus passes are also accepted.

HOLIDAY SERVICE: Route not in service on Sundays, New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Memorial Day, buses run on a Saturday schedule.