Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, STEVEN DEWAYNE

951 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022152

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213541

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BATES, KENNETH DEE WAYNE

2640 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062062

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD

1732 E CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON

7715 VISTA HILLS DRIVE CHATTNOOG, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: TVA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)FORGERYBLEDSOE, DEVERANCE1520 S WILLETT ST MEMPHIS, 38116Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBOYCHUK, ROMAN FLETCHER603 ASHLAND TERRACE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABROCK, ANGELA MARIE3914 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HYRDOCODONE)BROCK, NATHAN V1740 MAG WILLIAMS ROAD CHICAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)BYRD, ROGER LINCOLA1310 DURHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDILLAN, JEREMY WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374114237Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DOUGLAS, KEITH ANTOINE275 CROLL COURT #229 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULTDUNN, NATASHA MARIE3 BARNHEART CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 374071730Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYMONEY LAUNDERINGFISHER, DEMETRICE D727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTGODWIN, TROY LEE411 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121317Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATIONGROSS, CHRISTOPHER L100 BURNING TREE RD SHELBYVILLE, 37160Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAYES, JOEY LEN3005 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR GENERAL RESALE)REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HERMAN, GLENN ALLEN727 E 11TH ST APT 208 CHATTANOOGA, 374022120Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYHOTIFIELD, BRADY ALEXANDER788 LAKE HILLS DR TRENTON, 307522118Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF (MARIJUANA) FOR RESALE 39170417HOWARD, JESSICA LEANN6 CRABTREE CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVOP - THEFT OF PROPERTYKELLY, DOMINIQUE JEREMEY5749 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINLAWRENCE, JEREMY MICHAEL7255 LEE HWY APT 904 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDINGLAWSON, JEREMY DEWON4017 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLEDFORD, ELIZABETH S1092 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELEE, JERRY MATTHEW1008 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS. SCHEDULE II (METH)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALOCKLIN, THEODORE7030 AMELIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)MANNING, DEREK ARTHUR1901 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCHUGH, ANDREW JORDAN2505 WEST ARMUCHEE RD SUMMERVILLE, 30747Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCNEECE, BRANDON RAY11660 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MOSELY, DAVID7406 CROSS CREEK DR RED BANK, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION - POSSESSION OF COCAINE FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION - POSSESSION OF COCAINE FORMOSS, MICHAEL A603 ASHLAND TERRACE APT. 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMUCCINO, AIDAN VINCENT6425 OLIN LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN1410 DOGWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)PALACIOS, IAN10074 CENTRAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PATTERSON, YAMMONIKA CHANTEL7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 908 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000PEREZ, LUIS FERNANDO3100 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPLASTERER, SETH MICHAELJOHN J DUNCAN ATHENS, 373031881Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTREED, ANTHONY DEWAYNE510 CENTRAL DR APT 1403 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)VOP (SIMPLE ASSAULT)REYNOSO NOLASCO, PASCUAL4201 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYROBINSON, ELIJAH DEWAYNE4518 HIXSON PIKE APT L3 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORRUTLEDGE, TIMOTHY WAYNE1805 SHADOW LANE APT 11 DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSSANDERS, COREY DORRELL1132 SHADY REST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTSEXTON, VALENCIA3424 COGSWELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, MARCALA LESLIE817 W MAIN ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTSMITH, SAMUEL EUGENE469 CLIFT RD LOT 21 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS. OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTARKS, BENJAMIN JOSHUA727 E11TH STREET CHATATNOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)TEJEDA, IAN ALEXANDER930 DOUGLAS ST #230 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHACKER, KENNETH WILLIAM2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTWALTON, TRAVIS QUENTIN901 MOSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTWILLOCK, RALPH WAYNEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARWOODS, DONNELL DEWAYNE2004 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063807Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WYNN, ARNITA LANICE842 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT