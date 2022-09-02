Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, STEVEN DEWAYNE
951 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022152
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213541
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BATES, KENNETH DEE WAYNE
2640 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062062
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD
1732 E CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON
7715 VISTA HILLS DRIVE CHATTNOOG, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
FORGERY
BLEDSOE, DEVERANCE
1520 S WILLETT ST MEMPHIS, 38116
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BOYCHUK, ROMAN FLETCHER
603 ASHLAND TERRACE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROCK, ANGELA MARIE
3914 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HYRDOCODONE)
BROCK, NATHAN V
1740 MAG WILLIAMS ROAD CHICAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
BYRD, ROGER LINCOLA
1310 DURHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DILLAN, JEREMY WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374114237
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOUGLAS, KEITH ANTOINE
275 CROLL COURT #229 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DUNN, NATASHA MARIE
3 BARNHEART CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 374071730
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
MONEY LAUNDERING
FISHER, DEMETRICE D
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
GODWIN, TROY LEE
411 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121317
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
GROSS, CHRISTOPHER L
100 BURNING TREE RD SHELBYVILLE, 37160
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAYES, JOEY LEN
3005 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR GENERAL RESALE)
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY
2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERMAN, GLENN ALLEN
727 E 11TH ST APT 208 CHATTANOOGA, 374022120
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
HOTIFIELD, BRADY ALEXANDER
788 LAKE HILLS DR TRENTON, 307522118
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF (MARIJUANA) FOR RESALE 39170417
HOWARD, JESSICA LEANN
6 CRABTREE CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP - THEFT OF PROPERTY
KELLY, DOMINIQUE JEREMEY
5749 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMIN
LAWRENCE, JEREMY MICHAEL
7255 LEE HWY APT 904 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
LAWSON, JEREMY DEWON
4017 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEDFORD, ELIZABETH S
1092 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LEE, JERRY MATTHEW
1008 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS. SCHEDULE II (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LOCKLIN, THEODORE
7030 AMELIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
MANNING, DEREK ARTHUR
1901 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCHUGH, ANDREW JORDAN
2505 WEST ARMUCHEE RD SUMMERVILLE, 30747
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCNEECE, BRANDON RAY
11660 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE
9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MOSELY, DAVID
7406 CROSS CREEK DR RED BANK, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION - POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION - POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
MOSS, MICHAEL A
603 ASHLAND TERRACE APT. 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MUCCINO, AIDAN VINCENT
6425 OLIN LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN
1410 DOGWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PALACIOS, IAN
10074 CENTRAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTERSON, YAMMONIKA CHANTEL
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 908 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
PEREZ, LUIS FERNANDO
3100 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PLASTERER, SETH MICHAEL
JOHN J DUNCAN ATHENS, 373031881
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
REED, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
510 CENTRAL DR APT 1403 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
VOP (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
REYNOSO NOLASCO, PASCUAL
4201 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ROBINSON, ELIJAH DEWAYNE
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT L3 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
RUTLEDGE, TIMOTHY WAYNE
1805 SHADOW LANE APT 11 DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
SANDERS, COREY DORRELL
1132 SHADY REST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SEXTON, VALENCIA
3424 COGSWELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, MARCALA LESLIE
817 W MAIN ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SMITH, SAMUEL EUGENE
469 CLIFT RD LOT 21 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS. OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STARKS, BENJAMIN JOSHUA
727 E11TH STREET CHATATNOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TEJEDA, IAN ALEXANDER
930 DOUGLAS ST #230 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THACKER, KENNETH WILLIAM
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
WALTON, TRAVIS QUENTIN
901 MOSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLOCK, RALPH WAYNE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WOODS, DONNELL DEWAYNE
2004 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063807
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WYNN, ARNITA LANICE
842 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT