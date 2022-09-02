 Friday, September 2, 2022 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, September 2, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, STEVEN DEWAYNE 
951 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022152 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213541 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BATES, KENNETH DEE WAYNE 
2640 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062062 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD 
1732 E CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON 
7715 VISTA HILLS DRIVE CHATTNOOG, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
FORGERY

BLEDSOE, DEVERANCE 
1520 S WILLETT ST MEMPHIS, 38116 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BOYCHUK, ROMAN FLETCHER 
603 ASHLAND TERRACE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROCK, ANGELA MARIE 
3914 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HYRDOCODONE)

BROCK, NATHAN V 
1740 MAG WILLIAMS ROAD CHICAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

BYRD, ROGER LINCOLA 
1310 DURHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DILLAN, JEREMY WAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374114237 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOUGLAS, KEITH ANTOINE 
275 CROLL COURT #229 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DUNN, NATASHA MARIE 
3 BARNHEART CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 374071730 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
MONEY LAUNDERING

FISHER, DEMETRICE D 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

GODWIN, TROY LEE 
411 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121317 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

GROSS, CHRISTOPHER L 
100 BURNING TREE RD SHELBYVILLE, 37160 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAYES, JOEY LEN 
3005 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR GENERAL RESALE)
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY 
2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERMAN, GLENN ALLEN 
727 E 11TH ST APT 208 CHATTANOOGA, 374022120 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY

HOTIFIELD, BRADY ALEXANDER 
788 LAKE HILLS DR TRENTON, 307522118 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF (MARIJUANA) FOR RESALE 39170417

HOWARD, JESSICA LEANN 
6 CRABTREE CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP - THEFT OF PROPERTY

KELLY, DOMINIQUE JEREMEY 
5749 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMIN

LAWRENCE, JEREMY MICHAEL 
7255 LEE HWY APT 904 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING

LAWSON, JEREMY DEWON 
4017 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEDFORD, ELIZABETH S 
1092 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LEE, JERRY MATTHEW 
1008 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS. SCHEDULE II (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LOCKLIN, THEODORE 
7030 AMELIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

MANNING, DEREK ARTHUR 
1901 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCHUGH, ANDREW JORDAN 
2505 WEST ARMUCHEE RD SUMMERVILLE, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNEECE, BRANDON RAY 
11660 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE 
9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MOSELY, DAVID 
7406 CROSS CREEK DR RED BANK, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION - POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION - POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR

MOSS, MICHAEL A 
603 ASHLAND TERRACE APT. 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MUCCINO, AIDAN VINCENT 
6425 OLIN LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN 
1410 DOGWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

PALACIOS, IAN 
10074 CENTRAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTERSON, YAMMONIKA CHANTEL 
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 908 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

PEREZ, LUIS FERNANDO 
3100 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PLASTERER, SETH MICHAEL 
JOHN J DUNCAN ATHENS, 373031881 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

REED, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
510 CENTRAL DR APT 1403 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
VOP (SIMPLE ASSAULT)

REYNOSO NOLASCO, PASCUAL 
4201 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ROBINSON, ELIJAH DEWAYNE 
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT L3 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

RUTLEDGE, TIMOTHY WAYNE 
1805 SHADOW LANE APT 11 DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

SANDERS, COREY DORRELL 
1132 SHADY REST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SEXTON, VALENCIA 
3424 COGSWELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, MARCALA LESLIE 
817 W MAIN ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, SAMUEL EUGENE 
469 CLIFT RD LOT 21 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS. OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STARKS, BENJAMIN JOSHUA 
727 E11TH STREET CHATATNOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

TEJEDA, IAN ALEXANDER 
930 DOUGLAS ST #230 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THACKER, KENNETH WILLIAM 
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

WALTON, TRAVIS QUENTIN 
901 MOSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WILLOCK, RALPH WAYNE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WOODS, DONNELL DEWAYNE 
2004 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063807 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WYNN, ARNITA LANICE 
842 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT


